Justin Bieber Almost Blubbers During One Love Manchester Concert
Justin Bieber at the One Love Manchester concert (Image Courtesy: AP)
Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber fought back tears during a short speech, after he performed acoustic versions of Love Yourself and Cold water at the One Love Manchester concert.
In a voice choked with emotion, the Purpose hitmaker told the audience on June 4 that he wasn't going to "let go of hope", and shared some encouraging words from his faith, reports etonline.com.
"God is good in the midst of the darkness. God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he's here for you."
The 23-year-old singer's speech also paid tribute to the victims and families of the terror attack at American singer Ariana Grande's Manchester, England concert on May 22.
"I just want to take this moment to honour the people that were lost, that were taken," he said, adding "We love you so much. To the families, we love you so much. Put both hands up to honour those people right now."
The benefit concert was a star-studded and emotional affair, with heartfelt speeches from performers like Pharrell and Miley Cyrus.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Caught Bribing by Opening Partner Shikhar Dhawan
- Top 5 Android Smartphones With 6GB RAM by Samsung And Others
- Virat Kohli Charity Ball: Vijay Mallya & Team India in Attendance
- Watch The 'Tech And Auto Show': Virat Kohli's Exclusive Interview, HTC U11Review & More
- Ola and Sehwag Join Hands to Tackle Traffic Congestion with #FarakPadtaHai