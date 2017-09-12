Kangana Ranaut Now Teams Up With AIB To Call Out Sexism In Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut who is currently gearing up for her next release, Simran, knows how to put things in perspective. She does not mince words and has no qualms about accepting her past.The National Award winning actress recently appeared in a series of explosive interviews and made news for making comments on the legal battle with actor Hrithik Roshan last year, and demanding an apology from him and his father Rakesh Roshan.Ranaut who has already rattled the biggies from the film industry after sparking the nepotism debate is now on some sort of mission to "expose" Bollywood's decades' long relationship with casual sexism.The Queen actress has now collaborated with the comedy collective All India Bakchod just to call it out.The satirical video showcases the ill-treatment of actresses on the sets by clueless misogynist filmmakers and takes not so subtle jibes at Hrithik-Rakesh, Karan Johar to make her point clear. The seven-minute long video also puts light on Bollywood's obsession with casting actresses half the age of male leads.The video titled -- The Bollywood Diva Song featuring the stand-up comedian Varun Thakur has resonated with many garnering 350k views in a matter of few hours.