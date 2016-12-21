Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan Have Right To Decide Their Baby's Name : Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah has criticised those who made fun of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor for naming their newly-born son Taimur. The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister says that it's their right to decide the name of their baby and the opinion of the rest doesn't matter.
The only people who get to decide a baby's name are the parents of said baby & the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?
— Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) December 20, 2016
After the star couple announced their son's name as Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, social media users went on to vehemently troll the couple. They questioned why they named their son after "the Turco-Mongol conqueror Timur".
Abdullah hit back at people on Tuesday night and posted: "The only people who get to decide a baby's name are the parents of said baby and the ones they ask. Why should opinion of the rest matter?"
Another tweet by him read: "So congrats to Saif and Kareena and a long happy life to their baby son. May Taimur Ali Khan have a happy and healthy life."
