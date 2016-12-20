Kareena Kapoor And Saif's Son Taimur Ali Khan And Other Star Kids Born In 2016

For last nine months, there have been too many stories and speculations around Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy. Finally, on Tuesday morning, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their first child, baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, and put to rest all conjectures about the new member of the Khan family.

While social media users took to microblogging site and other platforms to extend their good wishes to the parents of the newborn, celebs including Sonam Kapoor and Karan Johar too congratulated the couple.

Congratulations my darling bebo and Saif! #taimuralikhanpataudi is going to be the apple of… https://t.co/wbe9ixPW8X — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) December 20, 2016

My Bebo had a baby boy!!!!!!! Am so so happy!!!!!!! #TaimurAliKhan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 20, 2016

Kareena delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

A statement released on behalf of the actors read, "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son: Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena."

While both the Khan and Kapoor family prepare to welcome their prince home, here's a list of other star kids born this year.

1. On March 30, Salman Khan's youngest sister, Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma announced the birth of their first child via an Instagram post. The couple who decided to call their son 'Ahil', got married in a lavish ceremony in Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace in November 2014.

Our Prince has arrived 😃😃😃😃 A photo posted by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on Mar 29, 2016 at 10:01pm PDT

Blessed moment 😇 A photo posted by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on Mar 29, 2016 at 11:27pm PDT

A photo posted by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Nov 14, 2016 at 6:29am PST

2. On June 1, actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh welcomed their second child Rahyl Ritesh Deshmukh. The couple, who were already blessed with a son named Riaan made the announcement by sharing a picture of the elder brother with the caption, "Hey guys, my Aai & Baba just gifted me a little brother. Now all my toys are his...- Love Riaan".

Hey guys, my Aai & Baba just gifted me a little brother. Now all my toys are his...- Love Riaan A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on May 31, 2016 at 8:04pm PDT

Here are some pictures of young Rahyl.

It's a special day coz its my Aai's Birthday & on this special day I would like to share something special. #RAHYL #HappyBirthdayAai A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Oct 9, 2016 at 11:34pm PDT

Family is everything #HappyDiwali #HappyPadwa A photo posted by Riteish Deshmukh (@riteishd) on Oct 31, 2016 at 3:06am PDT

3. On June 27, actor Tusshar Kapoor announced the birth of his son Laksshya. The actor had a baby boy through IVF and surrogacy. The baby boy is the first grandchild of actor Jeetendra and wife Shobha Kapoor. And Tusshar, is perhaps the first single dad in Bollywood to have had a child through IVF and surrogacy.

4. On July 29, India's veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and his actress-wife Geeta Basra were blessed with their first child, a baby girl. The baby was born in London and the parents named her Hinaya Heer Plaha. The cricketer and actress got married in October last year.

HINAYA HEER PLAHA would like to thank you all for your lovely wishes in welcoming her into this world .. #ourlife #ourworld @harbhajan_singh — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) September 2, 2016

Thank you everyone for the love and beautiful wishes for our little angel.. #blessed #Godsmiracle #bestfeeling pic.twitter.com/g9rXaqBEsb — Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) August 4, 2016

5. On August 26, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput welcomed their first child, a baby girl, with utmost joy. Mira was rushed to Hinduja Hospital where she delivered the little bundle of joy around 07:56 pm. The proud parents named their little princess Misha - an amalgamation of Shahid and Mira.

The two got married in July last year.

She has arrived and words fall short to express our happiness. Thank you for all your wishes. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) August 26, 2016

With input from Agencies.