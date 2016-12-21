Kareena- Saif's Son Taimur Ali Has A Royal Nursery, See Pics

It's been a day since actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan became proud parents of baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Even before the media could come up with the potential names the couple could have given their newborn, the duo, in a press statement, announced the birth of their child and the name that the two had already decided on.

A statement released on behalf of the actors read, "We are very pleased to share with you all the wonderful news about the birth of our son : Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, on December 20, 2016. We would like to thank the media for the understanding and support they have given us over the last nine months, and of course especially our fans and well wishers for their continued affection. Merry Christmas and a happy new year to you all...With love, Saif and Kareena."

'Mini nawab' Taimur became a star overnight and was trending on social media platforms since the announcement of his birth and why not? Kareena's pregnancy was among the most talked about topics of 2016.

The actress flaunted her baby bump and took the pregnancy style game to another level with her stylish yet comfortable apparels. Her ramp walk for ace designer Sabyasachi, and lunch and dinner outings with BFFs showed how comfortable she was while being pregnant. All through the last nine months, Kareena totally ruled the pregnancy game.

And even though both Kareena and Saif had a busy work schedule throughout, it did not stop them from planning to welcome their newborn.

Preparations to welcome the 'sabse chote nawab' was in full swing since the last nine months. Apart from other things, a royal, beautiful and elegant nursery for Taimur was something that the newborn's parents had in mind.

Here's an exclusive sneak-peek into baby Taimur's nursery. Ritakshi Arora of Bibs and Cribs has done the newborn's nursery and shared some exclusive pictures on Instagram. Take a look.

Kareena delivered the baby on Tuesday morning at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.