Karni Sena: "Hum Deepika ka naak kaat denge"

Bharni Sena: "Hum bhi"



Karni Sena: "Hum theatre jala denge"

Bharni Sena: "Hum bhi"



Karni Sena: "Hum Bhansali aur Deepika ka sar kaat denge"

Bharni Sena: "Hum bhi"



[Moral of the story]

Jaisi Karni, waisi Bharni. — Gabru Tippler (@MrTippler) November 16, 2017

If Himesh Reshammiya meets Karni Sena he will never be able to sing 😂😂 — Rishi (@Chintscrap) November 16, 2017

:-) = Deepika



:) = Deepika after meeting Karni Sena — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 16, 2017

Waiting for Karni Sena to outrage against Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar for showing Rajput College in bad light. — Ashish Shakya (@stupidusmaximus) November 16, 2017

Karni Sena basically just wants to watch Padmavati for free. #PadmavatiControversy — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) November 13, 2017

Does Karni Sena know about Jamie & Cersei Lannister ?



A friend wants to know #PadmavatiControversy — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) November 16, 2017

Where was the Karni Sena when Premiere Padmini was distorting history? We all know that Rani Padmini wasn't allowed to drive. — Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) November 16, 2017

*Bhansali directing a movie*



Bhansali: lights camera ACTION



Karni sena: Maarooo



Bhansali: Cut Cut



Karni Sena: saale hamara dialogue churata hai....aur maaro — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) November 16, 2017

Dear SL Bhansali,



Please don't distort historical facts which we know nothing about.



Yours truly,

Karni Sena. — Trash Punster® (@Pun_Starr) November 16, 2017

When a karni sena member watched Padmawati. pic.twitter.com/SE3Y8wLiqt — Deputy (@JhoothaChal) November 16, 2017

*Deepika padukone coughs in padmavati movie*

Rajputs: Bhansali destroyed history of rajputs.rani padmavati aise nahi muh par haath rakhke khaansti thi, todo theatre bc. — ㅤ ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ (@firkiii) November 10, 2017

Deepika " come over, I am alone "



Ranveer " will be there in 5 mins"



Karni Sena " Rani saa ke aas paas bhi mat dikhiyo khilji "

😸😸😸 — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) November 15, 2017

Why Deepika? Why Karni Sena is not cutting Shahid’s or Ranvir’s nose?!😤 — Shan (@klpe) November 16, 2017

Karni Sena has done a LOT more damage to Rajput reputation with the way they’ve handled #Padmavati. More than any Bollywood movie could ever do. — Random Thoughts (@random_glimpses) November 16, 2017

After Karni Sena's violent threat against Deepika Padukone, why haven't its leaders been arrested? #PadmavatiControversy — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) November 16, 2017

To preserve the honor of Indian women, Karni Sena wants to assault an Indian woman.



These guys deserve Roadies Salute. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) November 16, 2017

Shouldn't @VasundharaBJP be arresting the self-styled Karni 'Sena' for open threats of violence to @deepikapadukone. That these men were even called on the news to 'debate' their coarse intimidation is an abomination — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) November 17, 2017

If Bhansali is ruining our History then Karni Sena is ruining our Present. — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) November 16, 2017

You won't find them protesting against govt laxity in improving condition of Rajasthani women (female inftanticide, witch hunting, school drop-out) but 13th century legend dancing in a darbar in a film offends them, violence justified #KarniSena now in #Bengaluru ! pic.twitter.com/YPMKktP8tv — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 15, 2017

With just over two weeks left for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, there seems to be no end to the controversies surrounding the film.After Rajput fringe outfits spread their demonstrations to several parts of the country including Bengaluru, Haryana and Kota, Karni Sena chief Lokendera Singh Kalvi has threatened Deepika Padukone of physical harm.While addressing a press conference on the ongoing Padmavati row, Kalvi has threatened to chop off actor Deepika Padukone's nose if she continues to defend the film.“Don’t provoke us. We’ll cut off her nose as soorpanaka’s nose was cut off," he said.He also raised questions about Padmavati's funding and alleged that the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim has funded the film.However, the notorious comment from Kalvi threatening to chop Padukone's nose didn't go unnoticed as Karni Sena became the butt of jokes on microblogging site Twitter.While some raised thought-provoking questions.Others showed genuine concern toward the threat that Karni Sena has become.Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday wrote to the Union Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requesting them to ensure that the prospects of public outrage and unrest over the Bollywood film Padmavati are considered owing to alleged twisting of historical facts before certification of the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).In the letter written by the state home department, the I&B official was asked to also ensure that the public view and dissent on the matter was taken into consideration before the film is certified.While Bhansali has rebuffed the presence of a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji, protesters believe that the upcoming film "distorts" historical facts and shows the Rajput queen and her community in poor light.(With inputs from IANS)