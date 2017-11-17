GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Karni Sena Becomes The Butt of Jokes After Threatening To Cut Deepika's Nose

While addressing a press conference on the ongoing Padmavati row, Karni Sena chief Lokendera Singh Kalvi threatened to chop off actor Deepika Padukone's nose if she continues to defend the film.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 17, 2017, 1:56 PM IST
Photo credits: Youtube/Bhansali Productions
With just over two weeks left for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, there seems to be no end to the controversies surrounding the film.

After Rajput fringe outfits spread their demonstrations to several parts of the country including Bengaluru, Haryana and Kota, Karni Sena chief Lokendera Singh Kalvi has threatened Deepika Padukone of physical harm.

While addressing a press conference on the ongoing Padmavati row, Kalvi has threatened to chop off actor Deepika Padukone's nose if she continues to defend the film.

“Don’t provoke us. We’ll cut off her nose as soorpanaka’s nose was cut off," he said.

He also raised questions about Padmavati's funding and alleged that the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim has funded the film.

However, the notorious comment from Kalvi threatening to chop Padukone's nose didn't go unnoticed as Karni Sena became the butt of jokes on microblogging site Twitter.

















































While some raised thought-provoking questions.




Others showed genuine concern toward the threat that Karni Sena has become.
























Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday wrote to the Union Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting requesting them to ensure that the prospects of public outrage and unrest over the Bollywood film Padmavati are considered owing to alleged twisting of historical facts before certification of the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In the letter written by the state home department, the I&B official was asked to also ensure that the public view and dissent on the matter was taken into consideration before the film is certified.

While Bhansali has rebuffed the presence of a dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji, protesters believe that the upcoming film "distorts" historical facts and shows the Rajput queen and her community in poor light.


(With inputs from IANS)

