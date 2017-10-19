GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Tourism Took a Dig at UP Over Taj Mahal Row and People Are Loving It

Bodhisattva Sen Roy | News18@insenroy

Updated:October 19, 2017, 4:03 PM IST
Kerala's Tourism Department has "saluted" the Taj Mahal for "inspiring millions to discover India" in what many see as an attempt by Kerala government to troll the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. This comes at a time the Uttar Pradesh government is under criticism for leaving the Mughal-era monument out of its tourism booklet. BJP MLA Sangeet Som went as far as to call the Taj Mahal a "blot on Indian culture”.

Read all about the ongoing political debate centred around the Taj Mahal here.

The post was shared both on the official Facebook and Twitter handles of the Kerala Tourism and reads: "God's Own Country salutes the #TajMahal for inspiring millions to discover India. #incredibleindia."






At the time of writing, the tweet has received over a thousand retweets. On Facebook the post has been shared close to 300 times and has generated a lively debate. People were quick to acknowledge not just the ‘sick burn', but also the political opportunism therein:









A number of people came out in clear opposition to politics in the name of what is India’s most loved monument:










One individual even (and perhaps rather wistfully) wondered if the ‘poetry in stone’ maybe could be in fact relocated to Kerala:




In the end, while the Indian public is taking sides and expressing their opinion on the ongoing political debate around the Taj, one truth remains: the Taj is and will be a symbol for India. This is what a Taj-lover had to say:

