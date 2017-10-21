Kiran Bedi Trolled Over Sharing A Fake Video Of Narendra Modi's Mother

Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She's mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home👇🏼@SadhguruJV pic.twitter.com/HBXAzNXomC — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 20, 2017

Such CHEAP tricks @thekiranbedi? Feel sorry for your chair Governor, why do you lie for PM's PR? The woman doesn't even look like Hiraben! pic.twitter.com/dNeKPNEJhU — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 20, 2017

Madam check before you spread Bhakti. Many adore you — Sanjeev Inamdar (@Sanjeev_Inamdar) October 20, 2017

She is not Modi's mother.. Fake video @thekiranbedi always been sharing viral's without verifying it — Hashim Noorgat (@hashnoor12) October 20, 2017

Still sharing the fake video. Mam please delete and apologies for sharing fake video. And do a background check. You shud be ashamed — Varun Nambiar (@NambiarTweets) October 20, 2017

This video is available on YouTube since last 20 days.. She is not hiraben — Office_of_16000% (@BDubega) October 20, 2017

You were in police once, and checking evidence and its authenticity was your job. — Pratik Jain (@aadarshdude) October 20, 2017

The video is not of PM's mom



Here is the original video. https://t.co/YOKWqGHNvO pic.twitter.com/O7hWmn70XF — 71dejavu (@moinaksg) October 20, 2017

Now we know where does our PM get his inexhaustible energy from. V nice. — Pavan Choudary (@WriterPavan) October 20, 2017

Asli ghee khane wale kaise nakli video fwd karte hai dheko toh jara😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Raghu (@BolRaghu) October 20, 2017

When I was little, I used to get confused between Kiran Bedi and Falguni Pathak. — Akanksha Srivastava (@AkankshaSri25) October 20, 2017

pls stop sending videos n even it's true what gets u so excited. Share some poor mans mothers video at least god will reward u — Natraj (@bnatraj) October 20, 2017

Thanks to Modi ji. unke karan hi aaj ye bade bade nam wale log chamchabazi ke liye kitna gir sakte hai ye to malum chala. shame Kirna ji — Debabrata_Roy (@Debabratatmc) October 20, 2017

How much more lower you will fall to do chaplusi of PM. Maintain some respect of the position atleast.https://t.co/rpSaYlBUaU — Mehek (@MehekF) October 20, 2017

Am informed it's mistaken identity @SadhguruJV. But salute to the mother with so much vigour. I hope i can be like her if/ when I am 96..! https://t.co/5llHN40tg8 — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 20, 2017

The reason why BJP got only 3 seats in Delhi Elections. pic.twitter.com/9Gq9tlYU5d — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 27, 2017

Someone please uninstall her WhatsApp ! pic.twitter.com/agwdeWMhNP — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 27, 2017

The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi who was in a festive mood shared a video on Friday of an old lady dancing to a Navratri song thinking it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi.Bedi who lauded the old lady's spirit for her celebratory Diwali dance took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She's mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home👇🏼@SadhguruJV"This heart-warming video resonated with many on the platform who were convinced that it was, in fact, Modi's mother were quick to share the video and in time the tweet got retweeted 5k times on the site.Admitting to her mistake later, Bedi took to the microblogging site and rectified her mistake saying, "Am informed it's mistaken identity @SadhguruJV. But salute to the mother with so much vigour. I hope i can be like her if/ when I am 96..!"Earlier this year on India's 68th Republic Day Kiran Bedi tweeted a picture with monuments such as the Big Ben, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Twin Towers, Statue of Liberty all lit up in the tricolour.“Fantastic. Jai Hind,” she wrote with the picture. Bedi who tweeted fake pictures that were doing rounds on WhatsApp became the butt of jokes on the platform.