Kiran Bedi Trolled Over Sharing A Fake Video Of Narendra Modi's Mother
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi posted a video of an old lady dancing to Navratri song mistaking her for Narendra Modi's 97-year-old mother Hiraben Modi.
Photo credits: YouTube screenshot / PTI
Bedi who lauded the old lady's spirit for her celebratory Diwali dance took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She's mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home👇🏼@SadhguruJV"
This heart-warming video resonated with many on the platform who were convinced that it was, in fact, Modi's mother were quick to share the video and in time the tweet got retweeted 5k times on the site.
Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She's mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home👇🏼@SadhguruJV pic.twitter.com/HBXAzNXomC— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 20, 2017
However, some were quick to point out that it wasn't Hiraben Modi in the video while some trolled her.
Such CHEAP tricks @thekiranbedi? Feel sorry for your chair Governor, why do you lie for PM's PR? The woman doesn't even look like Hiraben! pic.twitter.com/dNeKPNEJhU— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) October 20, 2017
Madam check before you spread Bhakti. Many adore you— Sanjeev Inamdar (@Sanjeev_Inamdar) October 20, 2017
She is not Modi's mother.. Fake video @thekiranbedi always been sharing viral's without verifying it— Hashim Noorgat (@hashnoor12) October 20, 2017
Still sharing the fake video. Mam please delete and apologies for sharing fake video. And do a background check. You shud be ashamed— Varun Nambiar (@NambiarTweets) October 20, 2017
This video is available on YouTube since last 20 days.. She is not hiraben— Office_of_16000% (@BDubega) October 20, 2017
You were in police once, and checking evidence and its authenticity was your job.— Pratik Jain (@aadarshdude) October 20, 2017
The video is not of PM's mom— 71dejavu (@moinaksg) October 20, 2017
Here is the original video. https://t.co/YOKWqGHNvO pic.twitter.com/O7hWmn70XF
Now we know where does our PM get his inexhaustible energy from. V nice.— Pavan Choudary (@WriterPavan) October 20, 2017
Asli ghee khane wale kaise nakli video fwd karte hai dheko toh jara😂😂😂😂😂😂— Raghu (@BolRaghu) October 20, 2017
When I was little, I used to get confused between Kiran Bedi and Falguni Pathak.— Akanksha Srivastava (@AkankshaSri25) October 20, 2017
pls stop sending videos n even it's true what gets u so excited. Share some poor mans mothers video at least god will reward u— Natraj (@bnatraj) October 20, 2017
Thanks to Modi ji. unke karan hi aaj ye bade bade nam wale log chamchabazi ke liye kitna gir sakte hai ye to malum chala. shame Kirna ji— Debabrata_Roy (@Debabratatmc) October 20, 2017
How much more lower you will fall to do chaplusi of PM. Maintain some respect of the position atleast.https://t.co/rpSaYlBUaU— Mehek (@MehekF) October 20, 2017
Admitting to her mistake later, Bedi took to the microblogging site and rectified her mistake saying, "Am informed it's mistaken identity @SadhguruJV. But salute to the mother with so much vigour. I hope i can be like her if/ when I am 96..!"
Am informed it's mistaken identity @SadhguruJV. But salute to the mother with so much vigour. I hope i can be like her if/ when I am 96..! https://t.co/5llHN40tg8— Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 20, 2017
However, this isn't the first time Bedi has found herself in an embarassing situation.
Earlier this year on India's 68th Republic Day Kiran Bedi tweeted a picture with monuments such as the Big Ben, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Twin Towers, Statue of Liberty all lit up in the tricolour.
“Fantastic. Jai Hind,” she wrote with the picture. Bedi who tweeted fake pictures that were doing rounds on WhatsApp became the butt of jokes on the platform.
The reason why BJP got only 3 seats in Delhi Elections. pic.twitter.com/9Gq9tlYU5d— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) January 27, 2017
Someone please uninstall her WhatsApp ! pic.twitter.com/agwdeWMhNP— The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 27, 2017
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Live Location: Say Hi to This New Feature to Sour Your Relationships
- 11 Habits That Make You A Smart Mommy
- MS Dhoni Turns Back the Clock to 2011 at Wankhede Stadium
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Will Make You Hit the Gym Right Now; See Pic
- Diwali 2017: Gift Yourself A Healthier & Longer Life This Festive Season