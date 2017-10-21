GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kiran Bedi Trolled Over Sharing A Fake Video Of Narendra Modi's Mother

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi posted a video of an old lady dancing to Navratri song mistaking her for Narendra Modi's 97-year-old mother Hiraben Modi.

Anurag Verma | @kitAnurag

Updated:October 21, 2017, 2:30 PM IST
Kiran Bedi Trolled Over Sharing A Fake Video Of Narendra Modi's Mother
Photo credits: YouTube screenshot / PTI
The Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi who was in a festive mood shared a video on Friday of an old lady dancing to a Navratri song thinking it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi.

Bedi who lauded the old lady's spirit for her celebratory Diwali dance took to microblogging site Twitter and wrote, "Spirit of Deepavali at tender age of 97. She's mother of @narendramodi (Hiraben Modi -1920) celebrating Diwali at her own home👇🏼@SadhguruJV"

This heart-warming video resonated with many on the platform who were convinced that it was, in fact, Modi's mother were quick to share the video and in time the tweet got retweeted 5k times on the site.




However, some were quick to point out that it wasn't Hiraben Modi in the video while some trolled her.









































Admitting to her mistake later, Bedi took to the microblogging site and rectified her mistake saying, "Am informed it's mistaken identity @SadhguruJV. But salute to the mother with so much vigour. I hope i can be like her if/ when I am 96..!"




However, this isn't the first time Bedi has found herself in an embarassing situation.



Earlier this year on India's 68th Republic Day Kiran Bedi tweeted a picture with monuments such as the Big Ben, Leaning Tower of Pisa, Twin Towers, Statue of Liberty all lit up in the tricolour.

“Fantastic. Jai Hind,” she wrote with the picture. Bedi who tweeted fake pictures that were doing rounds on WhatsApp became the butt of jokes on the platform.






