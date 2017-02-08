Lady Gaga Hits Back At Body Shamers With This Powerful Response

Singer-actress Lady Gaga gave a powerful response to her body shamers, saying she is proud of her body.

The Born This Way hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday to address the negative commentary regarding her appearance during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance on February 5.

"I heard my body is a topic of conversation. So I wanted to say, 'I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too'," Gaga wrote with a photo of herself from the show.

"No matter who you are or what you do. I could give you a million reasons why you don't need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed," she added.

"Be you, and be relentlessly you. That's the stuff of champions. Thank you so much everyone for supporting me. I love you guys."

Gaga was fat shamed following her Super Bowl performance.

While Gaga performed a medley of her hit numbers Poker Face and Born This Way, dressed in a crop top and silver shorts and sequinned boots, netizens quick to call out a teeny, tiny stomach roll visible in the ensemble.

Picture of lady Gaga's stomach pic.twitter.com/32lQ0U18tk — Chaunce the Rapper (@ChonceDeLeon) February 6, 2017

And while Gaga gave an epic performance, her fans fought it out with the body shamers on the virtual platform.

Gaga got that meat on da bones I love 👅👅#Gaga #belly #thicc — Chilly Billy (@chillybilly_) February 6, 2017

Shoutout to lady gaga's stomach roll for showing girls that you don't need to have a perfect body to absolutely kill it 💅🏻✨ — Erin Moore (@erin_m24) February 6, 2017

For me, the star of the halftime show was Lady Gaga's normal-person stomach. — Rachel Osier Lindley (@RachelOLindley) February 6, 2017

The 30-year-old recently announced her Joanne World Tour, with plans to kick it off in August in Vancouver before wrapping it up on December 14 in Salt Lake City.

With inputs from IANS.