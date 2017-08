Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Called Out On Twitter After Posting Photoshopped Image Of Patna Rally

No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/sXoAcpwNKw

— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 27, 2017

This. Read the full thread. Why political communications has forever changed https://t.co/UEu3NocYQF — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 27, 2017



Blurring the photo certainly helps the crowd look bigger. https://t.co/mlIwsQpgqw

— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 27, 2017



Dear @laluprasadrjd ji, atleast hire better Photoshop Certified people. Clear patch, different ratio of heads of people, obvious catch pic.twitter.com/LVYBv672Wi

— SM Hoax Slayer (@SMHoaxSlayer) August 27, 2017

RJD's Patna rally: Picture taken from same point where Lalu Prasad Yadav's purported picture was taken; crowd sizes are different. pic.twitter.com/3QuEsBlQua — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017



Good to see ANI is taking on the responsibility of debunking false/doubtful claims. Look forward to this being done across party lines https://t.co/SAckJM3o5P

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 27, 2017

Today in Patna, thanks to Photoshop, Lalu Yadav and his illustrious progeny demonetised the crowd. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 27, 2017

Now crowd is pouring from the sky to fill the depression formed by Lalu ji's photoshop team. #Respect. pic.twitter.com/82sNAOvprV — PhD in Bakchodi ! (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2017

P1 : Number of People at #DeshBachao Rally as per Lalu P2 : How they actully came there pic.twitter.com/x3CEv07XYu — Sickcular Libtard (@SickularLibtard) August 27, 2017

Lalu ji's rally can be seen from space . pic.twitter.com/wgI1ZkVEFu — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 27, 2017



After Africa, Europe, people are pouring in from other planets as well in @laluprasadrjd ji's #DeshBachao rally. pic.twitter.com/5RQhMH4yhI

— Abhijeet J. (@DarrKeAage) August 27, 2017

Pic1- The original crowd. Pic 2- After Lalu Yadav's family entered in. pic.twitter.com/AgKRSuXoDc — Humourcasm (@Humourcasm) August 27, 2017



Isse jyada log u.p. me jcb se khudai dekhne ke liye ikattha ho jate hai. pic.twitter.com/AsxDl7reFX

— Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) August 27, 2017

On Sunday, political bigwigs such as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the stage with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at a mega rally held in Gandhi Maidan in Patna As the anti-BJP -- "BJP bhagao desh bachao" rally was able to create a lot of buzz with #DeshBachao and #DeshBachaoBJPBhagaoRally hashtags trending on Twitter, what really grabbed eyeballs on the social media was a tweet from Lalu Prasad Yadav that carried a photoshopped image.The photoshopped image posted from his official Twitter account showed a seemingly larger crowd than they were at his mega rally."No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao."Within moments of Lalu posting the picture, social media was quick to call him out on the microblogging site Twitter as the image was digitally altered to show a larger crowd than real.