Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Called Out On Twitter After Posting Photoshopped Image Of Patna Rally

Updated:August 28, 2017, 1:07 PM IST
On Sunday, political bigwigs such as Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the stage with Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav at a mega rally held in Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

As the anti-BJP -- "BJP bhagao desh bachao" rally was able to create a lot of buzz with #DeshBachao and #DeshBachaoBJPBhagaoRally hashtags trending on Twitter, what really grabbed eyeballs on the social media was a tweet from Lalu Prasad Yadav that carried a photoshopped image.

The photoshopped image posted from his official Twitter account showed a seemingly larger crowd than they were at his mega rally.

Along with the morphed image Lalu tweeted:

"No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao."

Within moments of Lalu posting the picture, social media was quick to call him out on the microblogging site Twitter as the image was digitally altered to show a larger crowd than real.





















Twitter user SMHoaxslayer zoomed a particular area to point out the inconsistency in the poorly photoshopped photograph.


An hour after Lalu's goof up, ANI tweeted pictures that clearly showed a much smaller crowd.











What next? Social media jumped onto the photoshopped picture to further photoshopping it, creating a photoshopception of sorts.






























