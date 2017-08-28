Lalu Prasad Yadav Gets Called Out On Twitter After Posting Photoshopped Image Of Patna Rally
Photoshop mein photoshop, parag photoshop!
As the anti-BJP -- "BJP bhagao desh bachao" rally was able to create a lot of buzz with #DeshBachao and #DeshBachaoBJPBhagaoRally hashtags trending on Twitter, what really grabbed eyeballs on the social media was a tweet from Lalu Prasad Yadav that carried a photoshopped image.
The photoshopped image posted from his official Twitter account showed a seemingly larger crowd than they were at his mega rally.
Along with the morphed image Lalu tweeted:
"No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao."
No "Face" will stand in front of Lalu's "Base". Come & Count as much as u can in Gandhi Maidan, Patna #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/sXoAcpwNKw
— Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 27, 2017
Within moments of Lalu posting the picture, social media was quick to call him out on the microblogging site Twitter as the image was digitally altered to show a larger crowd than real.
This. Read the full thread. Why political communications has forever changed https://t.co/UEu3NocYQF — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 27, 2017
Blurring the photo certainly helps the crowd look bigger. https://t.co/mlIwsQpgqw
— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 27, 2017
Umm... #deshBachao pic.twitter.com/V6RU34H1ql — Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 27, 2017
This is just bad photoshop. #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/TYqbXjDY6C
— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 27, 2017
Some more photos. #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/dhwVtoj1Df — Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 27, 2017
Aerial view of the #DeshBachao rally.— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 27, 2017
Video courtesy: @ANI pic.twitter.com/7xxv2VFOlU
Twitter user SMHoaxslayer zoomed a particular area to point out the inconsistency in the poorly photoshopped photograph.
Dear @laluprasadrjd ji, atleast hire better Photoshop Certified people. Clear patch, different ratio of heads of people, obvious catch pic.twitter.com/LVYBv672Wi
— SM Hoax Slayer (@SMHoaxSlayer) August 27, 2017
An hour after Lalu's goof up, ANI tweeted pictures that clearly showed a much smaller crowd.
RJD's Patna rally: Picture taken from same point where Lalu Prasad Yadav's purported picture was taken; crowd sizes are different. pic.twitter.com/3QuEsBlQua — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2017
Good to see ANI is taking on the responsibility of debunking false/doubtful claims. Look forward to this being done across party lines https://t.co/SAckJM3o5P
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 27, 2017
Today in Patna, thanks to Photoshop, Lalu Yadav and his illustrious progeny demonetised the crowd. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) August 27, 2017
What next? Social media jumped onto the photoshopped picture to further photoshopping it, creating a photoshopception of sorts.
लोग मंगल ग्रह से भी आये हुए है। pic.twitter.com/tSuVLhfTDK
— Aman Jaiswal (@hypotheticalBoy) August 27, 2017
Now crowd is pouring from the sky to fill the depression formed by Lalu ji's photoshop team. #Respect. pic.twitter.com/82sNAOvprV — PhD in Bakchodi ! (@Atheist_Krishna) August 27, 2017
#GoTS7 leaked #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/PGLlmPegml
— 007 (@James_Beyond) August 27, 2017
This is the real pic ..@laluprasadrjd pic is photoshopped #BahubaliTejashwi pic.twitter.com/qCm1xRx6Xb — ex-secular (@ExSecular) August 27, 2017
A Glimpse of 2019 Elections. #DeshBachao pic.twitter.com/sun5DPwCEF
— Bhaad me Jaa.. (@iAbhishek_J) August 27, 2017
P1 : Number of People at #DeshBachao Rally as per Lalu P2 : How they actully came there pic.twitter.com/x3CEv07XYu — Sickcular Libtard (@SickularLibtard) August 27, 2017
Lalu ji's rally can be seen from space . pic.twitter.com/wgI1ZkVEFu— Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 27, 2017
After Africa, Europe, people are pouring in from other planets as well in @laluprasadrjd ji's #DeshBachao rally. pic.twitter.com/5RQhMH4yhI
— Abhijeet J. (@DarrKeAage) August 27, 2017
Pic1- The original crowd. Pic 2- After Lalu Yadav's family entered in. pic.twitter.com/AgKRSuXoDc — Humourcasm (@Humourcasm) August 27, 2017
Isse jyada log u.p. me jcb se khudai dekhne ke liye ikattha ho jate hai. pic.twitter.com/AsxDl7reFX
— Rohit Vertex Goswami (@rohit_vertex) August 27, 2017
