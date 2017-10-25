When I got down at Washington Airport & travelled on roads, I felt roads in MP are better than US: Madhya Pradesh CM in Washington DC pic.twitter.com/saMTLqKDqT — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2017

"Because in Madhya Pradesh when you travel on the road you feel you're traveling by a Helicopter" ~ Shavraj Singh Chauhan. (2017) pic.twitter.com/NGdnAVwqbL — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) October 24, 2017

#MPRoads now you can travel to Jupiter. Fuck you Washington DC pic.twitter.com/ptfc47I1Ck — Bakwas Rider (@BakwasRadio) October 24, 2017

Lovely highway in Katni, a small town in Madhya Pradesh. Only haters will say this is not in India. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/zSCJu8hN8q — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 24, 2017

unesco has declared this flyover in palasia, indore as the best flyover in the world. proud of #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/KPklu1bEWU — ಠ_ಠ (@floydimus) October 24, 2017

While everyone is cribbing, @ChouhanShivraj is doing It. Losers will say this is not MP. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/uDQXsANzJq — Anuj Khurana (@HaddHaiYaar) October 24, 2017

A beautiful view of an empty 56 dukaan in Indore. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/sVFVowi4Cz — Purva (@thatobesewoman) October 24, 2017

This is the actual pic during Shivraj Chauhan visit to Niagara falls in US. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/sEvyfugA1m — Fazlur (@fazlurism) October 24, 2017

This one in Bhopal is World’s best highway declared by UNESCO #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/md9Hda69kW — Indian National Con (@desimojito) October 24, 2017

The smart transport infrastructure in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh. ₹3600 Crore project. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/H1jP4ZUpFt — Aye Himanसू ® (@4mlvodka) October 24, 2017

A road of MP's capital Bhopal.

Looks like heaven totally..

Haters keep hating..#MPRoads pic.twitter.com/D2MYOZ3HMe — shadab khan (@shadabk2426) October 24, 2017

With the help of Elon Musk, Shivraj Singh is building this road which connects Bhopal to Mars. What a CM! #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/ZNN11OXMe0 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 24, 2017

This is Indore-Bhopal SH 18. Libtards will say this is photoshopped. #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/cD3DFhCCWH — Keshava (@Kumar_Ke5hav) October 24, 2017

clicked on ayodhya bypass in bhopal. only true indians can see it #MPRoads pic.twitter.com/Mz9rSC5n7f — ಠ_ಠ (@floydimus) October 24, 2017

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is on a six-day visit to the US got the taste of the troll medicine on Tuesday. Chouhan's visit which is aimed to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh indicated that he was not left much impressed by the state of roads in Washington D.C.While Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting, Chouhan said, "When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States.""Few years back, MP was termed as a diseased state, but when I became the Chief Minister 12 years back then it was in my mind that without basic infrastructure no state can develop. Our first focus was on building the roads. Today, we have constructed around 1.75 lakh kilometer roads in the state and all the villages have been well-connected with roads," Chouhan added.Chouhan who felt that the roads back home in MP were a lot better than those in the US was later trolled on the microblogging site with many tweeting photographs of "MP roads".(With ANI inputs)