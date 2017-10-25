GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Trolled After He Says Roads In MP Are Better Than US

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan got the taste of the troll medicine after he said roads back home in MP are better than the US.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 25, 2017, 11:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Trolled After He Says Roads In MP Are Better Than US
Photo credits: ANI / Twitter
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is on a six-day visit to the US got the taste of the troll medicine on Tuesday. Chouhan's visit which is aimed to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh indicated that he was not left much impressed by the state of roads in Washington D.C.

While Addressing the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum meeting, Chouhan said, "When I got down at the Washington Airport and travelled on roads, I felt the roads in Madhya Pradesh are better than the United States."

"Few years back, MP was termed as a diseased state, but when I became the Chief Minister 12 years back then it was in my mind that without basic infrastructure no state can develop. Our first focus was on building the roads. Today, we have constructed around 1.75 lakh kilometer roads in the state and all the villages have been well-connected with roads," Chouhan added.




Chouhan who felt that the roads back home in MP were a lot better than those in the US was later trolled on the microblogging site with many tweeting photographs of "MP roads".

Here are the funniest submissions:































































(With ANI inputs)

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Hardik Patel Says, i am Public Agent and Want Resposible Govt

Hardik Patel Says, i am Public Agent and Want Resposible Govt

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES