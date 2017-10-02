Malala Is Packing For University, Internet Comes To Her Rescue With Valuable Tips

Packing for university 😬 Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack — Malala (@Malala) September 30, 2017

My advice would be to enjoy every single minute of it! Good luck for University Malala! I wish you the very best of luck! ❤️ — Luce (@lucycrispmusic) September 30, 2017

Bring your favorite books! Download podcasts! — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 30, 2017

Bring flip flops to wear in the shower! Get double sided adhesives to put up pictures on your wall. Good luck and enjoy yourself :)! — s (@vegavibez) September 30, 2017

Bring a mattress pad with you! The beds are not very comfortable without them — Carli 🎃💜 (@hoohoosmosh) September 30, 2017

Don't drink so much coffee! — Julie Rethen (@JulieRethen) September 30, 2017

Pick healthy snacks! — Adventurous Runner (@susymonet) September 30, 2017

An ☂️ and your cheeky thoughts smile! 😉 — Taylor (@taylorroyle) September 30, 2017

don't be afraid to pack a lot of stuff, it's better to over pack than to under pack — mia (@EnchantedMia) September 30, 2017

we believe in your power of education dear Malala. As student, my small advice is to make a graduation plan and focus on it. Love you.❤️❤️❤️ — Zaynab Abdi (@ZaynabAbdi1) September 30, 2017

Remember your wash kit. Do you need towels? Face cloths? Hand towels? — Mary Thurlow (@marythurlow) September 30, 2017

Take Dua from your parents and your country people. May Allah bless you dear. — Kazi Fahim Ahmed (@Kfa_fahim) September 30, 2017

Scissors. It's random but I needed them so many times those first few days, but failed to pack them. Have fun and good luck!!! — Gigi (@Gigi_M) September 30, 2017

An electric tea pot so you can make tea or other hot drinks in your room while studying. — Courtney Stepp (@St006C) September 30, 2017

Buy cough medicine and Vick’s vapor rub!!! Stress makes you sick sometimes. #HelpMalalaPack — rachel roth’s gf (@winemuva) September 30, 2017

Malala Yousafzai, now 20, came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012 after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.The Pakistani activist had shared her excitement in August after winning a place to study at Oxford University.Yousafzai who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for demanding education for girls is now headed to Oxford to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics. She took to social media on Saturday for advice on college life.She tweeted, "Packing for university 😬 Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack."Last month, Malala had experienced a fan moment when she met the Bollywood actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra.