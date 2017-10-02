GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Malala Is Packing For University, Internet Comes To Her Rescue With Valuable Tips

Yousafzai who had been accepted at Oxford to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics took to social media on Saturday for advice on college life.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 2, 2017, 10:48 AM IST
Malala Yousafzai, now 20, came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012 after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

The Pakistani activist had shared her excitement in August after winning a place to study at Oxford University.

Yousafzai who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for demanding education for girls is now headed to Oxford to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics. She took to social media on Saturday for advice on college life.

She tweeted, "Packing for university 😬 Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack."




Lots of responses poured in as good people on the Internet gave her some simple yet valuable tips and tricks.





















































Last month, Malala had experienced a fan moment when she met the Bollywood actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra.


