Malala Is Packing For University, Internet Comes To Her Rescue With Valuable Tips
Yousafzai who had been accepted at Oxford to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics took to social media on Saturday for advice on college life.
Photo credits: Getty
The Pakistani activist had shared her excitement in August after winning a place to study at Oxford University.
Yousafzai who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for demanding education for girls is now headed to Oxford to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics. She took to social media on Saturday for advice on college life.
She tweeted, "Packing for university 😬 Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack."
Packing for university 😬 Any tips? Advice? Dos and dont's? #HelpMalalaPack— Malala (@Malala) September 30, 2017
Lots of responses poured in as good people on the Internet gave her some simple yet valuable tips and tricks.
My advice would be to enjoy every single minute of it! Good luck for University Malala! I wish you the very best of luck! ❤️— Luce (@lucycrispmusic) September 30, 2017
Bring your favorite books! Download podcasts!— Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) September 30, 2017
Bring flip flops to wear in the shower! Get double sided adhesives to put up pictures on your wall. Good luck and enjoy yourself :)!— s (@vegavibez) September 30, 2017
Bring a mattress pad with you! The beds are not very comfortable without them— Carli 🎃💜 (@hoohoosmosh) September 30, 2017
Don't drink so much coffee!— Julie Rethen (@JulieRethen) September 30, 2017
Pick healthy snacks!— Adventurous Runner (@susymonet) September 30, 2017
An ☂️ and your cheeky thoughts smile! 😉— Taylor (@taylorroyle) September 30, 2017
don't be afraid to pack a lot of stuff, it's better to over pack than to under pack— mia (@EnchantedMia) September 30, 2017
we believe in your power of education dear Malala. As student, my small advice is to make a graduation plan and focus on it. Love you.❤️❤️❤️— Zaynab Abdi (@ZaynabAbdi1) September 30, 2017
Remember your wash kit. Do you need towels? Face cloths? Hand towels?— Mary Thurlow (@marythurlow) September 30, 2017
Take Dua from your parents and your country people. May Allah bless you dear.— Kazi Fahim Ahmed (@Kfa_fahim) September 30, 2017
Scissors. It's random but I needed them so many times those first few days, but failed to pack them. Have fun and good luck!!!— Gigi (@Gigi_M) September 30, 2017
An electric tea pot so you can make tea or other hot drinks in your room while studying.— Courtney Stepp (@St006C) September 30, 2017
Buy cough medicine and Vick’s vapor rub!!! Stress makes you sick sometimes. #HelpMalalaPack— rachel roth’s gf (@winemuva) September 30, 2017
Last month, Malala had experienced a fan moment when she met the Bollywood actor and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra.
Can't believe I met @priyankachopra! 🙈 #UNGA2017 pic.twitter.com/xo44LLm0T2— Malala (@Malala) September 20, 2017
