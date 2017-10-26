GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mallika Dua Hits Back At Trolls After Akshay Kumar's Insensitive Remark On Her

Akshay a Super Judge on the show made the remark when Mallika Dua's fellow judge Zakir Khan asked Akshay that they will also accompany him to 'ring a bell' as a mark of appreciation for contestant Shyam Rangeela, who mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 26, 2017, 6:48 PM IST
Mallika Dua Hits Back At Trolls After Akshay Kumar's Insensitive Remark On Her
Photo credits: Mallika Dua/ Instagram | Yogen Shah
Comedienne Mallika Dua's father and journalist Vinod Dua on Wednesday slammed actor Akshay Kumar for making a vulgar remark at his daughter.

"I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that 'Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun' (You ring the bell, I will bang you)... This is his sense of humour and language... Star Plus... Wake up," Vinod wrote on Facebook.

He posted alongside it a clip from the shoot of popular comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge", in which Akshay made the remark.

Mallika also shared the clip on the social media site and wrote: "Hey! Quick question. Does anyone find 5:26 funny? Charming? Entertaining? Family entertainment. GEC."





Soon, the troll army - Akshay Kumar's fans - came out in full force on the microblogging site, making bizarrely sexist comments while calling Dua a hypocrite because of her appearance in a popular All India Bakchod video "If Apps Were People," where she had played Tinder aunty, a sexually explicit character in nature.













After being targetted by the fans, Mallika had protected her tweets and deleted the post.








Taking no sh*t whatsoever, Dua responded to trolls.


However, there were sane voices on the Internet who came out in Dua's defence. One of them being AIB's co-founder Tanmay Bhat. Taking to the platform, Bhat wrote, "People trolling @MallikaDua for playing Tander aunty can piss right off. "She's played a sexually explicit character so she has no right to voice her opinion about harassment" - please, STFU."





Soon others joined him.











Writing for The Quint, Dua addressed the troll attack. She wrote, "I’ve had the good fortune of being virtually puked on by Akshay Kumar’s hooligan-ish fans for over 24 hours. It seemed less like fans supporting their idol and more like a bunch of men scramming to protect their licences to speak to women inappropriately and get away with it. “Itna mazaak toh chalta hai”. Oh, well.'




Titled Don’t Trivialise This by Making It Only About Akshay, Dua wrote, "This isn’t about Akshay Kumar. This is about every big Bollywood star and every other big shot, who cannot tell the difference between charm and harm. This is about every big celebrity who thinks his colleague enjoys being grabbed by the waist and twirled without her consent. This is about workplace etiquette for everybody, men and women included, and about understanding the idea of professional communication so we don’t make someone uncomfortable in their place of work, unintentionally or otherwise."

She also took to her Twitter account to share excerpts from the article.










You can read the entire article here:

(With IANS inputs)
