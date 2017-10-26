Mallika Dua Hits Back At Trolls After Akshay Kumar's Insensitive Remark On Her
Akshay a Super Judge on the show made the remark when Mallika Dua's fellow judge Zakir Khan asked Akshay that they will also accompany him to 'ring a bell' as a mark of appreciation for contestant Shyam Rangeela, who mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar for telling his co-worker Mallika Dua that 'Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun' (You ring the bell, I will bang you)... This is his sense of humour and language... Star Plus... Wake up," Vinod wrote on Facebook.
He posted alongside it a clip from the shoot of popular comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge", in which Akshay made the remark.
Unacceptable behaviour! Male actors still get away with making sexually colored remarks under the guise of ‘comedy’. #MeToo @MallikaDua pic.twitter.com/IwZLS9XQMB
Mallika also shared the clip on the social media site and wrote: "Hey! Quick question. Does anyone find 5:26 funny? Charming? Entertaining? Family entertainment. GEC."
Sorry to quash your hunger for sensationalism but Facebook and perhaps a copyright claim had it removed. Find something better to do. pic.twitter.com/c9zwEslJgA
Soon, the troll army - Akshay Kumar's fans - came out in full force on the microblogging site, making bizarrely sexist comments while calling Dua a hypocrite because of her appearance in a popular All India Bakchod video "If Apps Were People," where she had played Tinder aunty, a sexually explicit character in nature.
This is u, right?
U r kicked out from the show. Now u r seeking for public's attention by @akshaykumar name. Shameless. pic.twitter.com/8EbCoSfahg
Jamun ki saudagar bkl pic.twitter.com/iSg1J0NPxv
AIB is women empowering and Akshay'Joke is an insult???Come on,You and your father can do better than that.
Tinder aunty gone femnazi....
After being targetted by the fans, Mallika had protected her tweets and deleted the post.
Oh just needed a break from hooligans. https://t.co/3X7IDJ3FeV
Because I don’t enjoy abuse and cyber bullying. https://t.co/PeF8XNybFD
Taking no sh*t whatsoever, Dua responded to trolls.
Frunz. You may now address me as Jamun ki Saudaagar BKL. https://t.co/x1H8EDbYjV
However, there were sane voices on the Internet who came out in Dua's defence. One of them being AIB's co-founder Tanmay Bhat. Taking to the platform, Bhat wrote, "People trolling @MallikaDua for playing Tander aunty can piss right off. "She's played a sexually explicit character so she has no right to voice her opinion about harassment" - please, STFU."
People trolling @MallikaDua for playing Tander aunty can piss right off.
"She's played a sexually explicit character so she has no right to voice her opinion about harassment" - please, STFU.
Soon others joined him.
Dude the thing is most the ppl here don’t understand that it’s acting and it’s a character. It’s not real life
okay people, repeat after me: she played a sexually explicit character by CONSENT. she did NOT consent for sexual harassment.
Blaming the victim is classic. Gets me everytime 😂😂
Writing for The Quint, Dua addressed the troll attack. She wrote, "I’ve had the good fortune of being virtually puked on by Akshay Kumar’s hooligan-ish fans for over 24 hours. It seemed less like fans supporting their idol and more like a bunch of men scramming to protect their licences to speak to women inappropriately and get away with it. “Itna mazaak toh chalta hai”. Oh, well.'
Titled Don’t Trivialise This by Making It Only About Akshay, Dua wrote, "This isn’t about Akshay Kumar. This is about every big Bollywood star and every other big shot, who cannot tell the difference between charm and harm. This is about every big celebrity who thinks his colleague enjoys being grabbed by the waist and twirled without her consent. This is about workplace etiquette for everybody, men and women included, and about understanding the idea of professional communication so we don’t make someone uncomfortable in their place of work, unintentionally or otherwise."
She also took to her Twitter account to share excerpts from the article.
You can read the entire article here:
