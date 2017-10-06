GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mamata Banerjee Designed This FIFA Sculpture And Twitter Can't Handle It

Conceptualised and designed by none other than the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, the sculpture was set up on Thursday in front of main entrance of Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 6, 2017, 4:48 PM IST
More than 50,000 people will be present at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the opening day of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday when hosts India will make their world cup debut across all age groups, male or female. The excitement is expected to touch fever pitch once the referee kicks-off the second game of the day.

The historic moment, something all of India has been waiting for and talking about will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though he is not expected to stay for the 8 PM kick-off, which is when the Indian colts will be in action.

India-Under-17-Football-Team_AIFF

However, a sculpture that has been set up in front of the main entrance of Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has somehow become a topic of discussion on the social media.

Conceptualised and designed by none other than the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, the sculpture was set up on Thursday in front of main entrance of Salt Lake Stadium that will host 10 matches including the big final.

As soon as the photos of headless sculpture hit the microblogging site, Twitterati had a field day trying to decipher it.


























While some photoshopped the sculpture to "complete" it.




Some simply praised the art.


