Mamata Banerjee Designed This FIFA Sculpture And Twitter Can't Handle It
Conceptualised and designed by none other than the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself, the sculpture was set up on Thursday in front of main entrance of Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.
Photo credits: @rahulroushan
The historic moment, something all of India has been waiting for and talking about will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, though he is not expected to stay for the 8 PM kick-off, which is when the Indian colts will be in action.
However, a sculpture that has been set up in front of the main entrance of Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has somehow become a topic of discussion on the social media.
As soon as the photos of headless sculpture hit the microblogging site, Twitterati had a field day trying to decipher it.
What a hideous sculpture for FIFA under-17 World Cup at Salt Lake Stadium Kolkata. (1 of 6 venues) pic.twitter.com/cOHFV9e3ub— Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) October 6, 2017
Mamata Banerjee's FIFA U-17 World Cup sculpture will surely take the grand prize for the world's ugliest art. It's tasteless and an eyesore— Shil (@SimplyShil) October 6, 2017
SURE.............! pic.twitter.com/EgKL7WfjPi— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) October 6, 2017
Seems straight out of a horror movie— Sultanofsuntan (@sultanofsuntan) October 6, 2017
Designed by Mamata Banerjee. No seriously pic.twitter.com/nZRtQ41pFu— Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) October 6, 2017
Portrait of illegal BD migrant— Shaitaan Khopdi™🇮🇳 (@shaitaankhopdi) October 6, 2017
-Has legs-> Keeps walking towards Indian border
-Has stomach-> Needs food
-No face-> Needs Identity (Aadhar)
Seriously whatever happened with the creative tensions of Bengal.— Salil Mathur (@Saliltoday) October 6, 2017
It's accurate af. Indians ka pet football jaisa hi to hota Hai 😂😂— अंकित (@baklol_news) October 6, 2017
While some photoshopped the sculpture to "complete" it.
Because Kejriwal ji is a good friend of Mamata Didi, she can use this for #FIFAU17WC pic.twitter.com/3btwt0zYnR— PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) October 6, 2017
Some simply praised the art.
Great sculpture designed by Mamata Banerjee. Don't try to find the upper portion of the figure, try to figure out the art. pic.twitter.com/vRn8EXJZiO— AlteЯ Ǝgo ツ (@A_SantoBangali) October 6, 2017
