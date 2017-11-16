Shah Rukh Khan Hitches A Ride In Mamata Banerjee's Humble Car
Shah Rukh Khan who was reportedly in Kolkata to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival got a lift by Mamata Banerjee in her Hyundai Santro.
Photo credits: @pratap_bose / Twitter
You may be the biggest star in the country, but when you are travelling with the Chief Minister of Bengal, you have to settle with the back seat of a humble Hyundai Santro.
Shah Rukh Khan, the brand ambassador of Bengal and owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, was reportedly in Kolkata to inaugurate the Kolkata International Film Festival. His host and the Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, who shares a special bond with Khan, came personally to drop him at the airport.
Khan who enjoys all the luxuries of the world was seated in the backseat of CM's Hyundai Santro as paparazzis captured the moment on film.
The video captures the special bond between Banerjee and Khan as the CM gets down first, opens Khan's door while Khan goes ahead and touches her feet to seek her blessings. An animated onlooker even goes on to ask the most desi question ever to Khan. "Shah Rukhji, last kab chadha tha itna chhota gadi mein?" “When was the last time you rode in such a small car?”
As the video surfaced on Twitter, social media had some kind words for the two.
Interestingly, the first ever Hyundai product that Shah Rukh advertised for was the Santro hatchback, which turned out to become Hyundai's most successful product in India. Company's current brand ambassador, Khan, who first partnered with the South Korean carmaker in 1998, enjoys one of the longest Carmaker-Brand Ambassador partnerships yet.
(h/t Scroll.in)
Mamata Didi dropping off SRK in her small car 😋 Wonder how long ago @iamsrk travelled in such a vehicle ? @quizderek pic.twitter.com/LbVrkLQY9v
— Pratap Bose (@pratap_bose) November 15, 2017
As the video surfaced on Twitter, social media had some kind words for the two.
No CM in India has been or will be as humble as Mamata Di. Opens door before car stops..The Great movie star realises this is a unique gesture of love and appreciation and not show of power. This is just Wow !
— Prakash Jaisingh (@PixyJaisingh) November 16, 2017
true class....mamata di opens her door herself....srk touches her feet.....like wow
— vishaal kejriwal (@vishaalkej) November 15, 2017
Its not about the size of the car.. its the size of the heart. A CM dropping off a great movie star to the airport bcoz she thinks he is getting late for the flight . This is superb. Didi is wow !!
— Prakash Jaisingh (@PixyJaisingh) November 16, 2017
SRK knows what & whom to value
— Neil Bhattacherjee (@NeilBhattacher1) November 16, 2017
