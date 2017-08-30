GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
McDonalds and MacDonald Tie Up to Bling Out Their Craft Burgers

McDonalds UK is collaborating with Welsh jewelry designer Julien MacDonald to add a sparkle to their menu

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:August 30, 2017, 9:52 AM IST
One of the limited edition burger boxes (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
McDonald's UK has tapped Welsh fashion designer Julien Macdonald to create bedazzled and bejeweled packaging in a promotional gimmick for their new "luxury" burgers. Select McDonald's restaurants across the UK will hand out one of 1,000 limited edition bespoke, baroque-style black and gold paper burger boxes studded with rhinestones for their Signature Collection burgers.

Given his family name, Macdonald was the natural choice for the collaboration, which tries to play on the bigger, beefier burgers and gourmet-style ingredients. The Classic burger, for instance, is made with a beechwood smoked burger, cheddar cheese, wholegrain mustard mayo, lettuce and red onion on a brioche bun.

All sandwiches are made with 100 percent British and Irish beef.


Another recent fast food launch unique to the UK comes from Starbucks, which added turmeric lattes to their menu. The warm, 'golden milk' popular among health bloggers and Instagrammers is now being sold at select Starbucks stores across the UK as a classic latte perfumed with the slightly sweet and spicy flavors of turmeric.
