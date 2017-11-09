Meet Lucas, The Cutest Spider In The World And The Perfect Cure For Your Arachnophobia

You might hate spiders, but even you will agree that tiny Lucas (I mean just look at those eyes) is pretty goddamn cute. The brainchild of animator Joshua Slice, this wee arachnid is named after his nephew Lucas who also provides the voiceover of the short clip (see below).“This is an animation test of a character I’ve been working on,” Slice writes. “I’m responsible for the design, modeling, rigging, animation, lighting, and rendering.” We can only hope that the executives at Pixar are reading this and immediately sign off on a move where little Lucas can see the world with his eight eyes and get into many, many adventures.Watch the video here: