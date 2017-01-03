They say music unites people. And that’s exactly what happened at Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma’s daughter’s wedding in Shillong. The CM took to the stage to croon a Beatles classic – All my lovin- with the leader of the opposition Dr. Donkupar Roy and the state law minister Rowell Lyngdoh and enthralled all those who were present.

They may belong to two rival political parties, but the three together gave a splendid (and impromptu, perhaps) performance at the wedding. See it for yourself.

The CM is known for his musical talent. He had a band when he was in college and even sang during the inauguration of Meghalaya House in Calcutta back in 2015. Interestingly, Lyngdoh and Dr Roy also are musically inclined and are known to frequently jam with their personal bands.