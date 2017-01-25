Meryl Streep Responds With A GIF To Her Oscar Nomination

On Tuesday, actress Meryl Streep was nominated for her 20th Academy Award in the category best actress category for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. Other nominees for the same category included Emma Stone (La La Land), Natalie Portman ("Jackie"), Ruth Negga ("Loving") and Isabelle Huppert ("Elle").

With this latest nomination, Streep broke her own record of most Oscar nominations to set a new one. And her response to the latest, record-setting nomination was not only unusual but also epic.

The 20th time Oscar nominated actress chose to respond to the historic moment with a perfectly memeable, memorable GIF.

This is Meryl Streep's #Oscars nomination statement. Seriously, she sent a gif. pic.twitter.com/wa18Jix6Vf — Chris Harnick (@chrisharnick) January 24, 2017

According to a quote in variety.com, a Paramount publicist wrote an email to a journalist following the nominations announcement wherein the publicist sent a GIF as Meryl Streep's response to the nomination. The quote read, "Please find the following GIF as a statement on behalf of Meryl Streep."

In fact, Paramount pictures' official Twitter account retweeted a tweet by Hollywood Reporter with Streep's GIF, thus in a way verifying the news that the GIF was Streep's official response to the nomination.

#Oscars: Nominee Meryl Streep issues a GIF as her statement https://t.co/1dz8Brjmis pic.twitter.com/pxavIstZad — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 24, 2017

And for the record, the GIF which shows Streep merrily dancing is from the Paul McCartney's music video Queenie Eye.