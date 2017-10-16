GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
#MeToo Trends As Thousands Come Out And Share Their Stories Of Sexual Assault

The Twitter movement #MeToo began after actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter and posted a note while writing 'If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet.'

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 16, 2017, 2:39 PM IST
Ever since a New York Times report on Harvey Weinstein's predilection for forcing himself onto debutante actresses trickled into the public sphere, there has been an unwelcome deluge of reports of sexual impropriety, and so much worse, levelled on the movie mogul.

Since the first revelations, the toll of women accusing Weinstein of gross sexual malfeasance, and worse, has steadily increased. At last count, there were 25 women accusing the powerful producer of abusing his self-perceived rights and using his influence in unsavoury ways.

On Sunday, microblogging site Twitter was bombarded with tweets, especially from women, who used two words - "Me Too" - to reveal that they have been sexually assaulted or harassed.

The trend kicked off after actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter and posted a note while writing "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet."

Me too.

Suggested by a friend: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too.' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."




Since then, thousands of women (and men) have come out and shared their experiences of sexual assault and harassment or extended their support to those who have shown the courage to come out by tweeting with "Me Too".


















































































Last week many people had called for users to boycott Twitter for a day after the microblogging site partially suspended Rose McGowan's Twitter account. This came after the actress' repeated tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck. Women, who have been subjected to lewd comments and constant harassment on the platform started a global protest using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter against the microblogging site that has often been criticised for its inability to tackle abuse.

The boycott of the platform started on Friday 13 October for 24 hours.

After losing his job and his wife, Harvey Weinstein was stripped of his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two=thirds majority to immediately expel him from Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."


