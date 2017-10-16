MeToo Trends As Thousands Come Out And Share Their Stories Of Sexual Assault

If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

#MeToo



And I was blamed for it.

I was told not to talk about it.

I was told that it wasn't that bad.

I was told to get over it. — Najwa Zebian (@najwazebian) October 16, 2017

For the good men of Twitter. All you have to do is listen. pic.twitter.com/d5tyFc0IFk — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) October 16, 2017

you can't forget how many "normal" seeming predatory men lurked around ur child self in the shape of a neighbour, a teacher, an uncle #MeToo — Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) October 16, 2017

Women want to be able to travel, sit in a park, go to work and talk to someone without the need for "alertness" and hesitation. #MeToo — Karthika S Nair (@karthu1993) October 16, 2017

#MeToo. I've been assaulted and harassed (like literally every woman ever) and I still questioned whether it counted.

It counts. Always. — Chelsea Mayne (@ChelseaElizabe1) October 16, 2017

When you post #metoo & immediately debate taking it down because you feel embarrassed & figure your harassment wasn't bad enough to count. — Victoria (@CooksEverything) October 16, 2017

When I was 13, a guy old enough to be grandfather brushed his hands against my thighs. He ran when I screamed out loud. #MeToo — Karthika S Nair (@karthu1993) October 16, 2017

I was 6 and was playing with my sister when a 20 year old asked me if I would put his dick in my mouth. #metoo

Six. It starts that early. — Aimee (@Mimiification) October 16, 2017

Best Thing: Finding out we are not alone and have all dealt with this



Worst Thing: Finding out we have all dealt with this#MeToo — Paula (@therealpaulah) October 16, 2017

When the thought of posting #MeToo made me incredibly nervous, I realized THAT was the reason we're doing this. — Madison (@_madison_r) October 16, 2017

Men,



Don't say you have a mother, a sister, a daughter...



Say you have a father, a brother, a son who can do better.



We all can.#MeToo — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2017

Not brave enough to tell my story so I'll just say #MeToo — Courtney (@MissCourt_02) October 16, 2017

To everyone who's posted a #MeToo tweet I want you to know I think you're incredibly courageous, it's not your fault and I believe you. — Samuel Brown (@samueljohnbrown) October 16, 2017

I was raped when I was 14 and I've told no one about it because I'm a man and she's a woman and no one would've taken me seriously. #MeToo — Geisterwand (@Geisterwand) October 16, 2017

No, the girl wasn’t slutty

No, the skirt wasn’t provocative

No, the girl wasn’t flirting

The Girl wasn’t the problem, society is#MeToo — Swift Space (@theswiftspace) October 16, 2017

Dear Men, if you read the #MeToo tweets and laugh or ignore their voices “YOU ARE THE PROBLEM” — Patrick Rhodes (@MrPatrickRhodes) October 16, 2017

When you are sexually assaulted or harassed, it is so easy to be made to feel like it was not what you experienced. It was. #MeToo — Katie Hubbard (@Khubbard991) October 16, 2017

This is rape culture. Nearly every woman has experienced this abuse bc we live in a world that says womens bodies are not their own. #MeToo — lillian hogle (@lillianhogle) October 16, 2017

The thing about #metoo tag is I'm 100% positive my male followers have no clue how many times every woman in their lives has been assaulted — Jenna Fabulous (@jennafabulous) October 16, 2017

Me, too.

If you’ve been the victim of rape, abuse or sexual harassment re-tweet this.

We are done. It’s not ok. We have a voice! #MeToo — Diana Dee (@DianaDee16) October 16, 2017

My life is littered with these stories of sexual predators, manipulative men and feeling unsafe in own home. My life is not unusual #Metoo — Tess Ryan (@TessRyan1) October 16, 2017

I was raped when I was 15 and I never told anyone about it because I'm a guy and she's a girl and no one would've taken me seriously.#MeToo — Zeee (@zmoney911) October 16, 2017

Of course #MeToo but I'm not sharing stories. If you don't believe sexual harassment/assault is widespread then you're not ready to listen. — Gina Rushton (@ginarush) October 16, 2017

#MeToo

Molested at 5 years old, and for years after.

Sexually assaulted at 14.

Raped at 23.



I am still paying for a debt I never owed. — ouiJO board 🎃🔮 (@jodielanae) October 16, 2017

Weinstein expelled from Academy. Statement: pic.twitter.com/eEdxLstpPG — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 14, 2017

Ever since a New York Times report on Harvey Weinstein's predilection for forcing himself onto debutante actresses trickled into the public sphere, there has been an unwelcome deluge of reports of sexual impropriety, and so much worse, levelled on the movie mogul.Since the first revelations, the toll of women accusing Weinstein of gross sexual malfeasance, and worse, has steadily increased. At last count, there were 25 women accusing the powerful producer of abusing his self-perceived rights and using his influence in unsavoury ways.On Sunday, microblogging site Twitter was bombarded with tweets, especially from women, who used two words - "Me Too" - to reveal that they have been sexually assaulted or harassed.The trend kicked off after actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter and posted a note while writing "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet."Me too.Suggested by a friend: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too.' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."Last week many people had called for users to boycott Twitter for a day after the microblogging site partially suspended Rose McGowan's Twitter account. This came after the actress' repeated tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck. Women, who have been subjected to lewd comments and constant harassment on the platform started a global protest using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter against the microblogging site that has often been criticised for its inability to tackle abuse.The boycott of the platform started on Friday 13 October for 24 hours.After losing his job and his wife, Harvey Weinstein was stripped of his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences."The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two=thirds majority to immediately expel him from Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."