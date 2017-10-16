#MeToo Trends As Thousands Come Out And Share Their Stories Of Sexual Assault
Since the first revelations, the toll of women accusing Weinstein of gross sexual malfeasance, and worse, has steadily increased. At last count, there were 25 women accusing the powerful producer of abusing his self-perceived rights and using his influence in unsavoury ways.
On Sunday, microblogging site Twitter was bombarded with tweets, especially from women, who used two words - "Me Too" - to reveal that they have been sexually assaulted or harassed.
The trend kicked off after actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter and posted a note while writing "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet."
Me too.
Suggested by a friend: "If all the women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted wrote 'Me too.' as a status, we might give people a sense of the magnitude of the problem."
If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017
Since then, thousands of women (and men) have come out and shared their experiences of sexual assault and harassment or extended their support to those who have shown the courage to come out by tweeting with "Me Too".
i am not a victim, i am a survivor. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/leEipBgq6H— 💤 (@zzzblei) October 16, 2017
#MeToo— Najwa Zebian (@najwazebian) October 16, 2017
And I was blamed for it.
I was told not to talk about it.
I was told that it wasn't that bad.
I was told to get over it.
For the good men of Twitter. All you have to do is listen. pic.twitter.com/d5tyFc0IFk— Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) October 16, 2017
you can't forget how many "normal" seeming predatory men lurked around ur child self in the shape of a neighbour, a teacher, an uncle #MeToo— Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) October 16, 2017
Women want to be able to travel, sit in a park, go to work and talk to someone without the need for "alertness" and hesitation. #MeToo— Karthika S Nair (@karthu1993) October 16, 2017
#MeToo. I've been assaulted and harassed (like literally every woman ever) and I still questioned whether it counted.— Chelsea Mayne (@ChelseaElizabe1) October 16, 2017
It counts. Always.
When you post #metoo & immediately debate taking it down because you feel embarrassed & figure your harassment wasn't bad enough to count.— Victoria (@CooksEverything) October 16, 2017
When I was 13, a guy old enough to be grandfather brushed his hands against my thighs. He ran when I screamed out loud. #MeToo— Karthika S Nair (@karthu1993) October 16, 2017
I was 6 and was playing with my sister when a 20 year old asked me if I would put his dick in my mouth. #metoo— Aimee (@Mimiification) October 16, 2017
Six. It starts that early.
Best Thing: Finding out we are not alone and have all dealt with this— Paula (@therealpaulah) October 16, 2017
Worst Thing: Finding out we have all dealt with this#MeToo
When the thought of posting #MeToo made me incredibly nervous, I realized THAT was the reason we're doing this.— Madison (@_madison_r) October 16, 2017
Men,— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) October 16, 2017
Don't say you have a mother, a sister, a daughter...
Say you have a father, a brother, a son who can do better.
We all can.#MeToo
Not brave enough to tell my story so I'll just say #MeToo— Courtney (@MissCourt_02) October 16, 2017
To everyone who's posted a #MeToo tweet I want you to know I think you're incredibly courageous, it's not your fault and I believe you.— Samuel Brown (@samueljohnbrown) October 16, 2017
I was raped when I was 14 and I've told no one about it because I'm a man and she's a woman and no one would've taken me seriously. #MeToo— Geisterwand (@Geisterwand) October 16, 2017
No, the girl wasn’t slutty— Swift Space (@theswiftspace) October 16, 2017
No, the skirt wasn’t provocative
No, the girl wasn’t flirting
The Girl wasn’t the problem, society is#MeToo
Dear Men, if you read the #MeToo tweets and laugh or ignore their voices “YOU ARE THE PROBLEM”— Patrick Rhodes (@MrPatrickRhodes) October 16, 2017
When you are sexually assaulted or harassed, it is so easy to be made to feel like it was not what you experienced. It was. #MeToo— Katie Hubbard (@Khubbard991) October 16, 2017
This is rape culture. Nearly every woman has experienced this abuse bc we live in a world that says womens bodies are not their own. #MeToo— lillian hogle (@lillianhogle) October 16, 2017
The thing about #metoo tag is I'm 100% positive my male followers have no clue how many times every woman in their lives has been assaulted— Jenna Fabulous (@jennafabulous) October 16, 2017
Me, too.— Diana Dee (@DianaDee16) October 16, 2017
If you’ve been the victim of rape, abuse or sexual harassment re-tweet this.
We are done. It’s not ok. We have a voice! #MeToo
My life is littered with these stories of sexual predators, manipulative men and feeling unsafe in own home. My life is not unusual #Metoo— Tess Ryan (@TessRyan1) October 16, 2017
I was raped when I was 15 and I never told anyone about it because I'm a guy and she's a girl and no one would've taken me seriously.#MeToo— Zeee (@zmoney911) October 16, 2017
Of course #MeToo but I'm not sharing stories. If you don't believe sexual harassment/assault is widespread then you're not ready to listen.— Gina Rushton (@ginarush) October 16, 2017
#MeToo— ouiJO board 🎃🔮 (@jodielanae) October 16, 2017
Molested at 5 years old, and for years after.
Sexually assaulted at 14.
Raped at 23.
I am still paying for a debt I never owed.
Last week many people had called for users to boycott Twitter for a day after the microblogging site partially suspended Rose McGowan's Twitter account. This came after the actress' repeated tweets against Harvey Weinstein and Ben Affleck. Women, who have been subjected to lewd comments and constant harassment on the platform started a global protest using the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter against the microblogging site that has often been criticised for its inability to tackle abuse.
The boycott of the platform started on Friday 13 October for 24 hours.
After losing his job and his wife, Harvey Weinstein was stripped of his membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
"The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors met today to discuss the allegations against Harvey Weinstein, and has voted well in excess of the required two=thirds majority to immediately expel him from Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."
Weinstein expelled from Academy. Statement: pic.twitter.com/eEdxLstpPG— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 14, 2017
