Mike Tyson to Open Marijuana Ranch in California
TheBlast.com reports that Mike Tyson and partners broke ground on December 20 on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 177-km drive north of Los Angeles.
File photo of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. (Reuters)
California City: Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.
Partner Robert Hickman tells the website that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.
In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.
Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.
