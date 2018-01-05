GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mike Tyson to Open Marijuana Ranch in California

TheBlast.com reports that Mike Tyson and partners broke ground on December 20 on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 177-km drive north of Los Angeles.

Associated Press

Updated:January 5, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
File photo of former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. (Reuters)
California City: Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is becoming a California marijuana entrepreneur.

TheBlast.com reports that Tyson and partners broke ground on December 20 on a plot for a cannabis resort in California City, a remote Mojave Desert town that's about a 177-km drive north of Los Angeles.

Partner Robert Hickman tells the website that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.

In a video of the event, California City Mayor Jennifer Wood thanks Tyson for his commitment to the community, saying the industry will provide medical marijuana to people in need, revenue, jobs and income for residents.

Calls and emails from The Associated Press to a Tyson representative and the mayor were not immediately returned Tuesday.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
