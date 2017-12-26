Mohammad Kaif Trolled Yet Again, This Time For Celebrating Christmas

In all 4pics,I had Allah in my heart.

Cant understand what doing any exercise,

Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion.It benefits ALL pic.twitter.com/exq5pUclvu — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 31, 2016

Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has had a rough year on social media. Kaif's Facebook and Twitter posts have often been flooded with comments with many calling him out on being "un-Islamic" several times.The Islamic radical trolls have unearthed yet again, this time to criticise him for celebrating Christmas with his family.The 2002 NatWest Series Final hero took to Facebook and shared a photograph with his family. He wrote, "Merry Christmas ! May there be peace and love."Little did he know, his message for peace and love would put him at the centre of a controversy all over again.As soon as he put up the picture, he was ridiculed for celebrating the festival.Fortunately, there were some on his side.However, this isn't the first time Kaif has faced the heat from social media users. Back in January, Kaif was criticised for doing "Suryanamaskar"."Surya Namaskar is a complete workout fr the physical system, a comprehensive exercise form without any need fr equipment.#KaifKeFitnessFunde," Kaif posted on Twitter alongside four pictures which depict him performing the ancient Indian exercise.His gesture did not go down well with a section of people who accused him of insulting his religion through his actions."In all 4pics, I had Allah in my heart. Cant understand what doing any exercise, Surya Namaskar or Gym has to do with religion. It benefits ALL," Kaif posted later.Fast forward to July, Kaif had shared a picture of his son playing chess with him. Taking to Facebook, he wrote, "Shatranj Ke Khilaadi #fatherson #kabirtales #instaplay". What could go wrong?Trolls soon took offense to the post and flooded the comment section with their immaculate assertion that chess was “haram in Islam”.Comments started pouring in from "Lage raho Bhaijaan new world new hobby but not accepted Islam this hobby but i liket" to simply "Bhai yeh game harraaam he".The deep understanding of the religion seemed to have miffed the cricketer who simply asked the online oracles if “breathing was also haram”.Sadly, Kaif isn't alone in this sh*tfest. Cricketer Irfan Pathan has been trolled multiple times this year.First, Pathan was severely criticised for posting a photo with his wife wherein his wife Safa Baig was seen "showing" her face and arms. Then, his "fans" showed disappointment over him celebrating a "Hindu festival" Rakshabandhan.