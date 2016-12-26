»
Mohammed Shami Shuts Down Trolls With This Perfect Response

News18.com

First published: December 26, 2016
Mohammed Shami (Getty Images)

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami is embroiled in a controversy after posting a picture with his wife Hasin Jahan on Twitter where she is seen wearing a sleeveless outfit.

Shami was trolled for sharing the images of his wife sporting a sleeveless gown with Muslim fanatics, who termed him 'anti-Islamic' tweeting and sharing pictures on the microblogging site.

A lot of people on social media questioned if Shami was a Muslim while others gave him free advise as to what his wife should be wearing on any given occasion.

Some even went onto ask why wasn't his wife wearing a 'hijab'.

Soon enough, several of Shami's fans and followers gave it back to the fanatics who criticised the cricketer.

Fortunately for Shami, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif sprang to his defence.

And on Monday, Shami gave the perfect response to all the Twitter trolls and abusers. He tweeted, Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo...(sic)"

And in yet another tweet, Shami showed the world that his family and his choices aren't going to be affected by what people on social media users say.

