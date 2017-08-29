Mumbai Flooded After Heavy Rains, Twitterati Share Pictures
Incessant rains in the Mumbai have caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and has resulted in traffic snarls. Local trains plying on Western Railways have also been cancelled due to the rains.
Via @anvishaout / Twitter
The Met department has predicted that the next 48 hours of the rains would be a bad period and has advised people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Multiple flights are also being delayed by several minutes, due to the rains.
"From 8 am to 3 pm on Tuesday, three of BMC-run weather stations in the city recorded heavy and incessant rains. The weather station in Mumbai city recorded 30.92 mm rain, while those in eastern and western suburbs recorded 15.56 mm and 12.42 mm rainfall respectively during that period," a statement issued by civic body said.
#MumbaiRains Mumbai to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours; High tide likely at 4:35 PM. Zero visibility on Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/73MKUYZQeU
— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2017
"Long spells of heavy rains in the last few days led to the increase in the water stock in the city's four reservoirs. They can overflow very soon and this is a good news for the city," a BMC official said.
People took to micro blogging site Twitter and shared photographs of the waterlogged areas.
Situation outside our office right now.
Stay at home guys.
The rain has gone cray. pic.twitter.com/CM8T3c1BLf
— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) August 29, 2017
Scenes. pic.twitter.com/8dj1kNPZNz
— Nishtha (@RootKanal) August 29, 2017
Powai. Right now. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/PxQdujo9co
— Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 29, 2017
"Hum aage zaroor jayenge" @TheQuint #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/k0KI8sr00Q
— Almas Khateeb (@ItsAlmasK) August 29, 2017
At MIDC Gautam Nagar #MumbaiRains @TheQuint pic.twitter.com/gjh54OwtO2
— Almas Khateeb (@ItsAlmasK) August 29, 2017
Avoid the #lowerparel route. Traffic, and water logging. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/WXryy1gZPG
— Neil Athayde (@neilathayde) August 29, 2017
Currently in Parel, boats are out. Stay safe guys. #MumbaiRains @RidlrMUM pic.twitter.com/JX1OXbcCeb
— Piyush Jain (@PJ_CRACKER) August 29, 2017
It's getting scarier with each passing hour 🌧☔ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/y7eA2CdGL4
— Angita Vikram (@AngitaVikram) August 29, 2017
This is KEM Hospital now! Appalling status of healthcare in Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0wIRkGHgxN
— Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) August 29, 2017
Typhoon-like weather.Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting.Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LBZJBr1Um
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017
Dadar Circle, Hindmata, Gandhi Mkt water logging.. Take Bridges to travel #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/S33RtsyZNp
— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 29, 2017
Parel. Elphinstone bridge. This is a legit emergency pic.twitter.com/XwS9GdwO1x
— Anvisha Manral (@anvishaout) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains rain rain go away.. pic.twitter.com/5xWFxvkAjG
— Pankaj Sharma (@coolestpankaj) August 29, 2017
JVLR. Now. #MumbaiRains #TrafficAlert @RidlrMUM #watereverywhere pic.twitter.com/wchKADSlgm
— sharon (@sharonpicardo) August 29, 2017
Returning from #Siddhivinayak. #GanpatiBappaMorya. #MumbaiRains ##KharBandraSVRoad Courtesy @NeerajGuptaLive pic.twitter.com/mmCmswsTrx
— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 29, 2017
Influential Twitter handles came together to alert the citizens.
Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.
Plan ahead. Stay safe.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gRXHzZuGnC
— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017
Mumbai bachao ! The city is drowning. Cyclone Phyan spare us your fury! Mumbai may turn into Houston.
— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 29, 2017
While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone.
— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017
Folks please be thoda responsible while sharing #MumbaiRains photos. Mention the place and time. Lots of old photos circulating already.
— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 29, 2017
While others offered help.
For those stuck in Lower Parel & Worli. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hllBlXopVI
— Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) August 29, 2017
#MumbaiRains| For queries and emergencies: @Central_Railway Control Room: 02222620173 ; @WesternRly Control Room: 02223094064, 02220370564 pic.twitter.com/ccFXXGBoVd
— Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) August 29, 2017
Guys if anyone is stuck between Goregaon to Borivali, please feel free to come over & crash #mumbairains I have 2 cats & books!— Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) August 29, 2017
BMC Helpline for emergencies: 1916— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 29, 2017
Other agencies like NDRF have been put on alert.
Guys if anyone is stuck in fort/colaba, please feel free to come over to mine and crash #mumbairains— Penguinhowler (@penguinhowler) August 29, 2017
The official Twitter account of @MumbaiPolice doing every bit to keep the situation under control.
A tree has fallen at Saat Rasta, near the petrol pump thus affecting traffic #TrafficUpdate
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
Traffic affected at the Churchgate junction due to an incident of tree fall & at Dadar TT due to water logging #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
South bound #traffic towards Matunga diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve Rd & VN Purav Rd #MumbaiRains
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
#Traffic moving slow at multiple places across the city due to heavy downpour & water https://t.co/B9OYwCWL9p with care Mumbai #MumbaiRains
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017
Here are a few CNNNews18 exclusive photographs of the current situation.
You can follow the hashtag #MumbaiRains & @MumbaiPolice for live updates.
(With PTI Inputs)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Moto G5s, Moto G5s Plus Launched Starting at Rs 13,999 [Video]
- Live Cricket Score, England vs West Indies, Second Test, Day 5 at Leeds
- Justin Bieber's Nude Photos Shared on Selena Gomez's Hacked Instagram Account
- Virat Kohli Reaches Out to Followers With a Special Message
- I Don't Wish to Die and Abandon my Mother