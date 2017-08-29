GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Flooded After Heavy Rains, Twitterati Share Pictures

Incessant rains in the Mumbai have caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and has resulted in traffic snarls. Local trains plying on Western Railways have also been cancelled due to the rains.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 29, 2017, 3:08 PM IST
Via @anvishaout / Twitter
Incessant rains in the maximum city have caused severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and has resulted in traffic snarls. Local trains plying on Western Railways have also been cancelled due to the rains.

The Met department has predicted that the next 48 hours of the rains would be a bad period and has advised people not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Multiple flights are also being delayed by several minutes, due to the rains.

"From 8 am to 3 pm on Tuesday, three of BMC-run weather stations in the city recorded heavy and incessant rains. The weather station in Mumbai city recorded 30.92 mm rain, while those in eastern and western suburbs recorded 15.56 mm and 12.42 mm rainfall respectively during that period," a statement issued by civic body said.

"Long spells of heavy rains in the last few days led to the increase in the water stock in the city's four reservoirs. They can overflow very soon and this is a good news for the city," a BMC official said.

You can follow the hashtag #MumbaiRains & @MumbaiPolice for live updates.

(With PTI Inputs)

