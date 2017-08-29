Mumbai Flooded After Heavy Rains, Twitterati Share Pictures



#MumbaiRains Mumbai to receive heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours; High tide likely at 4:35 PM. Zero visibility on Bandra Worli Sea Link pic.twitter.com/73MKUYZQeU

— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 29, 2017



Situation outside our office right now.

Stay at home guys.

The rain has gone cray. pic.twitter.com/CM8T3c1BLf



— Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) August 29, 2017





It's getting scarier with each passing hour 🌧☔ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/y7eA2CdGL4

— Angita Vikram (@AngitaVikram) August 29, 2017



This is KEM Hospital now! Appalling status of healthcare in Mumbai @Dev_Fadnavis #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/0wIRkGHgxN



— Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) August 29, 2017





Typhoon-like weather.Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting.Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LBZJBr1Um

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017



Dadar Circle, Hindmata, Gandhi Mkt water logging.. Take Bridges to travel #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/S33RtsyZNp



— Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) August 29, 2017





Parel. Elphinstone bridge. This is a legit emergency pic.twitter.com/XwS9GdwO1x

— Anvisha Manral (@anvishaout) August 29, 2017



Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.

Plan ahead. Stay safe.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gRXHzZuGnC

— Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017



Mumbai bachao ! The city is drowning. Cyclone Phyan spare us your fury! Mumbai may turn into Houston.



— Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 29, 2017





While I do this,alerts showing up on my phone about the rains in Mumbai.Please stay safe and take care everyone.

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) August 29, 2017



Folks please be thoda responsible while sharing #MumbaiRains photos. Mention the place and time. Lots of old photos circulating already.



— Sapan Verma (@sapanv) August 29, 2017





For those stuck in Lower Parel & Worli. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/hllBlXopVI

— Protima Tiwary (@DumbbellsnDrama) August 29, 2017

Guys if anyone is stuck between Goregaon to Borivali, please feel free to come over & crash #mumbairains I have 2 cats & books! — Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) August 29, 2017

BMC Helpline for emergencies: 1916

Other agencies like NDRF have been put on alert. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 29, 2017

Guys if anyone is stuck in fort/colaba, please feel free to come over to mine and crash #mumbairains — Penguinhowler (@penguinhowler) August 29, 2017



A tree has fallen at Saat Rasta, near the petrol pump thus affecting traffic #TrafficUpdate

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017



Traffic affected at the Churchgate junction due to an incident of tree fall & at Dadar TT due to water logging #TrafficUpdate #MumbaiRains



— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017





South bound #traffic towards Matunga diverted to Wadala due to water logging on EEH (Amar Mahal) SG Barve Rd & VN Purav Rd #MumbaiRains

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017



#Traffic moving slow at multiple places across the city due to heavy downpour & water https://t.co/B9OYwCWL9p with care Mumbai #MumbaiRains



— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

