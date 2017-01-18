Mumbai Dance Troupe To Perform At Donald Trump's Swearing-In Ceremony

Donald Trump will take office as the 45th President of the United States of America on January 20. And while preparations are on in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony, a troupe of 30 Indian performers mostly from Bollywood are being trained by Suresh Mukund to perform at the inaugural ceremony.

The 29-year-old choreographer from Nalasoparaa, Mumbai, is leaving no stone unturned to make this golden opportunity and an achievement of his lifetime.

"This is nothing like a dream come true for me. It's a lifetime chance. I, along with my assistant Karthik Priyadarshan are working hard to train Indian performers, to match their steps with American performers since a few days," he told PTI from Washington.

Mukund has conceptualised a seven-minute medley of Indian classical and Bollywood dance that is scheduled to be played during the swearing-in extravaganza. Former Miss India Manasvi Mamgai will lead the dance troupe at the function that will be held at West Lawn of the US Capitol, he said adding Manasvi played a crucial role to grab this chance to me.

Mukund's dance troupe, Kings United India - India's first team to achieve Bronze Medal at World's biggest Hip Hop Dance Championship 2015 - is all geared up for the big day.

The celebrations around Trump's inauguration beginning Thursday has been organised around the theme 'Make America Great Again' which not only caught the imagination of the Americans during the gruelling election campaign, but also propelled the real-estate tycoon to victory.

With input from PTI.