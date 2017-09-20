GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mumbai Rains: 'The God's They Be Angry Again,' Tweets Amitabh Bachchan

Seeing the havoc wrecked by the rains, superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted expressing his concern and urging Mumbaikars to stay indoors.

Kabir Goswami | CNN-News18

Updated:September 20, 2017, 5:01 PM IST
File photo of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. (Getty Images)
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Tuesday, bringing the financial capital to a standstill once again, within a span of 21 days.

The downpour has triggered severe traffic jams and waterlogging in many areas across Mumbai, and the weather department has predicted that heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue for the next 24 hours.

As heavy rains wreaked havoc in Mumbai, superstar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted expressing his concern and urging all to stay indoors.

BigB in his tweet posted a picture of him bowing down to a God’s idol, and wrote – “The God's they be angry again .. ! They thunder and lightning loud and now it pours here in Mumbai.”

Urging people to stay indoors, Sr. Bachchan wrote in his tweet, “Be safe remain in the house.”

Earlier, on August 29 too, when Mumbai was flooded after heavy downpour, Amitabh Bachchan had put out a series of tweets, which didn’t go down well with the Twitterattis, and he was severely criticized.







Due to Tuesday’s downpour, around 15 flights have been cancelled and 56 diverted to different airports as the main runway continues to be out of use. Also, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft carrying 183 people overshot a wet runway while landing at the airport and got stuck in the mud.

The 'dabbawalas' also cancelled their delivery of over two lakh tiffins to office-goers in the city in view of the disruption of suburban rail services after heavy rains.
