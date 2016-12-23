Najeeb Jung Resigns As Delhi's L-G, Here's What Twitter Has To Say

In a surprise move, Delhi's Lt. Governor Najeeb Jung, who had a running battle with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, resigned on Thursday, without any reason, leaving the city and central government and most parties taken aback.

A brief statement released by the Lt Governor's Office did not say why the 66-year-old former IAS officer had called it quits but quoted him as saying that he would return to academics, "his first love".

In the statement, Jung thanked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal for their association with him.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party said it was his personal decision and wished him all the best, the Congress questioned if a deal was struck between Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Not only were political parties taken aback by Jung's sudden decision to resign, social media users too were shocked.

While many were of the opinion that the sharp escalation in tensions between Delhi CM Kejriwal and his office were the reason behind Jung calling it quits, others were busy guessing who would take his place.

Here's how social media users reacted to the news of Najeeb Jung resigning as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor:

Jung became the Lt Governor on July 9, 2013 when a Congress-led coalition was in office.

With inputs from IANS.