Nandamuri Balakrishna: Actor, Politician and Serial Slapper Strikes Again

Tollywood superstar and Telugu Desam Party MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is making news once again due to his open-handedness. The actor and politician was recorded slapping a man during a door-to-door campaign in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh. The incident happened when Balakrishna was campaigning in his constituency, Hindupur.This is not the first time that the popular actor has slapped his fans and made headlines for his misconduct.Earlier, in Nandyal, he slapped an excited fan when they were offering garlands to him and trying to get selfie clicked with him. The incident happen when he reached his hotel and a large number of fans gathered to meet him. He even slapped a fan who tried to click a selfie with him during his visit to Tirumala temple. Balakrishna was even seen slapping his assistant and asking him to remove his shoes on the sets of his film.