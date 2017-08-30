Netflix and Chill: Streaming Giant Launches its Own Weed Strains

While Netflix and Chill has an entirely different meaning in dating lexicon, the streaming giant seems to have taken the millennial motto literally. At least in the promotions for its new show. Disjointed features the always incredible Kathy Bates as Ruth Whitefeather Feldman, a pot activist who runs her own medical marijuana dispensary and caters to an eccentric clientele.To help push the pot, er, plot, Netflix teamed up with Alternative Herbal Health Services (AHHS), a medical marijuana dispensary in West Hollywood and released 12 strains of weed, inspired by Disjointed and other original series from its roster. While The Omega Strain, Eve's Bush and Rutherford b. Haze are related to Disjointed (the names being same as the titles of its first three episodes), hit shows like Orange is the New Black, BoJack Horseman and Arrested Development were also high on the list of inspirations.While Banana Stand Kush is an Indica strain meant to be paired with Arrested Development, Poussey Riot is a Sativa hybrid that is meant to go with Orange is the New Black. Indica and Sativa are the two main cultivars of marijuana, with the former reportedly having a relaxing, calming effect and the latter apparently increasing creativity and energy. Pot farmers can come up with innumerable hybrids with the two variants, which can induce very specific types of ‘highs’.Indeed, the pop-up that retailed the Netflix-branded weed over the weekend advertised that each of the 12 strains was, in fact, best enjoyed with the show that inspired it. The streaming giant also underlined the fact that it was not actually growing and selling its own marijuana, and this was merely a branding exercise, done in collaboration with AHHS and California state authorities. That being said, AHHS did manage to sell 27 pounds (a little more than 12 kilos) of the Netflix weed during the weekend pop-up. We hope the company continues to take the high road with future promotions of its shows.