Netflix Takes a Jibe at Aadhaar Through 'Black Mirror' Episode

So we finally decided Black Mirror S4 episode sequence is:

1. USS Callister

2. ArkAngel

3. Crocodile

4. Hang the DJ

5. Metalhead

6. Black Museum

(but tbh you can watch them in whatever flippin' order you like) pic.twitter.com/dwbiLBeYAX — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) December 14, 2017

On the last day of 2017, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @AroonDeep tweeted, "I want one Aadhaar episode on Black Mirror." Looks like his wish has partially come true.On Thursday, online streaming service Netflix took shots at biometric identification system Aadhaar through a Black Mirror episode.The video clip posted by the official handle of Netflix India is based on Black Mirror's season 4 episode -- "Hang the DJ" -- in which the characters use a device to find romantic partners. The device then dictates which romantic relationships its users will enter into and for how long.In the clip, the character asks the device the expiry date of his relationship with Amy (the woman he is dating) when the device prompts, "Link Aadhaar Card To Find Out".The tweet resonated with many on microblogging site Twitter and has over 2500 retweets on the platform.Black Mirror with its dark and satirical tone explores futuristic technologies and shows how the society adapts to them.The show is currently in its fourth season.