Netizens Tweeted #CelebResolutions2017 And They Are Hilarious

News18.com

January 3, 2017
Come new year and everyone begins discussing their resolutions for the upcoming year. While for some, new year is a blank book which they wish to fill with positivity, healthy lifestyle, adventure, happiness, memorable experiences, for others, it is an opportunity to gauge their goals, achieve them and be successful.

Unlike other years, where most celebrities divulge their new year resolutions, this year the artistes seem to have taken a break but social media users aren't approving of it. And because celebrities did not reveal what their new year resolutions are, netizens have taken it upon themselves to set resolutions for the celebs and post them on Twitter.

Social media users shared some very interesting and humourous resolution suggestions which the celebs could possibly look at taking up this year. And we bet that you won't stop laughing once you read them.

Celebs, you got some serious work to do this year!

