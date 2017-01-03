Netizens Tweeted #CelebResolutions2017 And They Are Hilarious

Come new year and everyone begins discussing their resolutions for the upcoming year. While for some, new year is a blank book which they wish to fill with positivity, healthy lifestyle, adventure, happiness, memorable experiences, for others, it is an opportunity to gauge their goals, achieve them and be successful.

Unlike other years, where most celebrities divulge their new year resolutions, this year the artistes seem to have taken a break but social media users aren't approving of it. And because celebrities did not reveal what their new year resolutions are, netizens have taken it upon themselves to set resolutions for the celebs and post them on Twitter.

Social media users shared some very interesting and humourous resolution suggestions which the celebs could possibly look at taking up this year. And we bet that you won't stop laughing once you read them.

Rohit Sharma: Will stay for more than 2 minutes on the crease :-P#CelebResolutions2017 — Purvesh Rathi (@pvrathi29) January 2, 2017

#CelebResolutions2017

Bobby Deol : I will not fall for the pension scheme, I will find some work this year — Angurlata Deka (@Angurlata) January 2, 2017

Salman Khan: I won't let my driver drive my car and run over people.#CelebResolutions2017 — Ankur Singh (@TheSinghAnkur) January 2, 2017

KRK- No more reviews this year.#CelebResolutions2017. — Garvit Sharma (@garv_sh) January 2, 2017

Alok nath: Buy best agarbatties brand this year

#CelebResolutions2017 — aman (@firkiii) January 2, 2017

Hritik Roshan - Not to have Raita this year. Felta bht hai. :P #CelebResolutions2017 — Lazy Cat (@DenNehaS) January 2, 2017

Bobby Deol: Will not play Gupt whole night. #CelebResolutions2017 — Abhik (@babumossai) January 2, 2017

Tushar Kapoor: have a voice in Golmaal 4

Rohit Shetty: not to make Golmaal sequels anymore #CelebResolutions2017 — vinay bharadwaj (@BharadwajaVinay) January 3, 2017

Kangana Ranaut: To check mail before sending..#CelebResolutions2017 — ROFL UPWallah (@UPWallah) January 3, 2017

Modi : Since countries are over, will start vising other planets from this January #CelebResolutions2017 @Being_Humor — Sense of Hammer (@__justjoking) January 3, 2017

Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma : Keep getting injured during practice to help India continue winning #CelebResolutions2017 — Ashfaq (@AFramewala) January 2, 2017

Sajid Khan: I will not make Housefull 4 this season instead will make hamshakals 2. #CelebResolutions2017 — sam2beornot2b (@sam2beornot2b) January 2, 2017

Celebs, you got some serious work to do this year!