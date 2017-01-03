Netizens Tweeted #CelebResolutions2017 And They Are Hilarious
(A file photo)
Come new year and everyone begins discussing their resolutions for the upcoming year. While for some, new year is a blank book which they wish to fill with positivity, healthy lifestyle, adventure, happiness, memorable experiences, for others, it is an opportunity to gauge their goals, achieve them and be successful.
Unlike other years, where most celebrities divulge their new year resolutions, this year the artistes seem to have taken a break but social media users aren't approving of it. And because celebrities did not reveal what their new year resolutions are, netizens have taken it upon themselves to set resolutions for the celebs and post them on Twitter.
Social media users shared some very interesting and humourous resolution suggestions which the celebs could possibly look at taking up this year. And we bet that you won't stop laughing once you read them.
@life_hacker23 @theviralfever yeah
— Amit Dey (@amitdey118) January 2, 2017
Rohit Sharma: Will stay for more than 2 minutes on the crease :-P#CelebResolutions2017
— Purvesh Rathi (@pvrathi29) January 2, 2017
Rahul Gandhi: Growing up!#CelebResolutions2017
— Joint Ventur (@JointVentur) January 2, 2017
#CelebResolutions2017
Bobby Deol : I will not fall for the pension scheme, I will find some work this year
— Angurlata Deka (@Angurlata) January 2, 2017
Salman Khan: I won't let my driver drive my car and run over people.#CelebResolutions2017
— Ankur Singh (@TheSinghAnkur) January 2, 2017
KRK- No more reviews this year.#CelebResolutions2017.
— Garvit Sharma (@garv_sh) January 2, 2017
Alok nath: Buy best agarbatties brand this year
#CelebResolutions2017
— aman (@firkiii) January 2, 2017
Hritik Roshan - Not to have Raita this year. Felta bht hai. :P #CelebResolutions2017
— Lazy Cat (@DenNehaS) January 2, 2017
Bobby Deol: Will not play Gupt whole night. #CelebResolutions2017
— Abhik (@babumossai) January 2, 2017
Tushar Kapoor: have a voice in Golmaal 4
Rohit Shetty: not to make Golmaal sequels anymore #CelebResolutions2017
— vinay bharadwaj (@BharadwajaVinay) January 3, 2017
Kangana Ranaut: To check mail before sending..#CelebResolutions2017
— ROFL UPWallah (@UPWallah) January 3, 2017
Modi : Since countries are over, will start vising other planets from this January #CelebResolutions2017 @Being_Humor
— Sense of Hammer (@__justjoking) January 3, 2017
Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma : Keep getting injured during practice to help India continue winning #CelebResolutions2017
— Ashfaq (@AFramewala) January 2, 2017
Sajid Khan: I will not make Housefull 4 this season instead will make hamshakals 2. #CelebResolutions2017
— sam2beornot2b (@sam2beornot2b) January 2, 2017
Celebs, you got some serious work to do this year!
From Our Network
Recommended For You
- Digital UnlockedGoogle India Announces Free Digital Training For Small Businesses
- MASTER HUMBLEDRoger Federer Shocked by Little Known Zverev at Hopman Cup
- Ultra CoolAsus Zenfone 3 Ultra Review: A Sensible Captain America in a Hulk's Body
- 'little' magicianLionel Messi: Unseen Footage From Barcelona Youth Academy Days
- Partner ContentThe Tech And Auto Show: The Great Rajasthan Food Trail Special