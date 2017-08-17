New Carrot Found to be Taken, Dug Up Wearing Diamond Wedding Ring

You know all those memes (or Mey-Mey, as noted internet critic Deepak Sharma calls them) starting with the phrase, "My friends are all getting married and I'm still....," and ending with some usually accurate tomfoolery you're up to? They're sort of bittersweet, aren't they, if you're domestically inclined? Well, like badly made karela, we're here to make it bitterer still.A Canadian farmer was digging up some vegetables from her kitchen-garden and she found one vegetable at least which had been taken. Colleen Daley literally unearthed the carrot, which was "wearing a diamond engagement ring", and presumably meditating, er, vegetating over marital bliss. The root vegetable had obviously, and rather poetically, grown through the ring which had been embedded in the soil for quite some time.Daley began inquiring among older generations of her family, given that there were only two women in the preceding two generations. As it turned out, Daley's mother-in-law had lost her ring while gardening back in 2004 and, rather than risk her husband's ire, had quietly replaced it without telling anyone. The lost ring meanwhile waited patiently, buried in the ground, until Mr Right, or rather Mr Root, came to claim it.Now we're just waiting for a new meme that starts "The veggies in my salad are all getting married and I'm still.."