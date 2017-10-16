Tons Of Women (And Men) Are Sharing Selfies As #NosePinTwitter Trends On The Internet
Started by Twitter user @aaliznat, soon the hashtag caught the attention of thousands of Indian women who took to Twitter to share selfies with their nose accessories.
Started by Twitter user @aaliznat who loves her nose accessories, soon the hashtag caught the attention of thousands of Indians as @aaliznat asked everyone on the platform to share their pictures with the hashtag.
She wrote, "People, post your amazing nose studs and rings under the hashtag #NosepinTwitter from now please. Issued in public interest. Please RT."
People, post your amazing nose studs and rings under the hashtag #NosepinTwitter from now please. Issued in public interest. Please RT.
— Tanzila. (@aaliznat) October 14, 2017
Hi to #NosepinTwitter pic.twitter.com/zD3M4bE2Ky— Tanzila. (@aaliznat) October 13, 2017
What she probably hadn't anticipated was the enormous outpour of response to the hashtag that would eventually make it the top trend of the weekend. Actress Chitrangda Singh too joined the party soon. Singh wrote, "❤️ing thiss trend .. My contribution to #NosePinTwitter #beautiful #indianjewellery celebrate the feminine 😌"
❤️ing thiss trend .. My contribution to #NosePinTwitter #beautiful #indianjewellery celebrate the feminine 😌 pic.twitter.com/4dgP6wfwHN— Chitrangda Singh (@IChitrangda) October 15, 2017
Here are some of the gorgeous selfies Indian women posted with their nose accessories.
OMG THERE'S A #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/dPmYroMKZM— ityaadi 🐒 (@ityaadie) October 15, 2017
Unleash the #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/Yn1ZIeB4qy— Medha 🌹 (@White_Crimes) October 15, 2017
My belated addition to #NosePinTwitter! This is by far the biggest nosepin I've worn, and it felt amazing! pic.twitter.com/yAhA1CFv6x— rohini (@lesqueerables) October 15, 2017
My contribution to #NosePinTwitter . Luving this beautiful naths on TL. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fB1t1xn5qW— Snehal Verma (@MsNotSoSensible) October 14, 2017
OMG WE DOING THIS? I lost my real one but here’s my submission to #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/BwA6xYo1hh— Harnidh//Peglet (@PedestrianPoet) October 14, 2017
One more, because this hashtag is beautiful and the women uploading pictures, even more. Such stunning naths on the TL❤️ #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/neTHPa3hhf— Qurat ul ain (@qbazaz33) October 14, 2017
#NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/VyNVhhwmz3— pinku (@LEDtvn) October 15, 2017
Getting my nose pierced is one of the very few entries on my really short "Best Decisions of my Life" list. #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/I1QtYHTDJG— S (@thatdelhiite) October 15, 2017
Very basic one, I still wanna contribute to #NosePinTwitter. So 🙃 pic.twitter.com/7RQPCcqIfH— Dopsie (@FieryBull) October 14, 2017
Oooh I think I'll love #NosePinTwitter almost as much as I love my nosepins! Here are some of my favourites 😍👸🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZNZP0s0Nje— Neha Karmarkar-Joshi (@NehaMihirJoshi) October 15, 2017
#NosePinTwitter my love for nosepins ..especially for tribal style..... This trend is weird but I m loving it. ❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/Adnq8j0W9K— Sugandha Singh (@sugandhasingh27) October 15, 2017
Here we go..#NosePinTwitter wearing nosering though. pic.twitter.com/txaSNqUZEZ— Ankita Singh (@MissSingh16) October 15, 2017
Best one ❤❤ #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/IPX8ClTAww— Charles Babuwski (@GaurangBhardwa1) October 15, 2017
#NosepinTwitter is Haaye Allah! pic.twitter.com/zgbITbvlNe— Tanya Agarwal (@tanyaagrwal) October 15, 2017
Amazing Thread ❤️ #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/XRTINkTN6V— Nisha (@niissh) October 14, 2017
Few of my favs from the streets of India :)) #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/3ZpRwc5JPn— Neha Gupta (@ne_hah) October 15, 2017
Did somebody say #NosePinTwitter ? pic.twitter.com/AAgXgRiuVN— Priya Sometimes (@PriyaSometimes) October 15, 2017
#NosePinTwitter is— Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) October 15, 2017
My contribution. #Throwback pic.twitter.com/0yNGlaE1ww
Cant wait to join the bandwagon #NosePinTwitter #nosepin #beauty #indiangirl pic.twitter.com/reC7enk4nC— Apoorva (@perksofbeauty) October 15, 2017
For the first time I think, I’ve got so much to contribute to a conversation #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/xmUYOq2VHf— Kokeel (@KokilSachdeva) October 15, 2017
And of course there were a lot of jokes and memes around the hashtag.
#LordVoldemort supporting #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/INRyXcFuKQ— Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) October 15, 2017
this #NosePinTwitter is lit af 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hF2nD3cnRF— Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) October 15, 2017
#NosePinTwitter ☺😁 pic.twitter.com/WTzxKbCUJW— AMOL ᶜᴿᴬᶜᴷᴱᴿᵂᴬᴸᴬ (@PR1CELES5) October 15, 2017
Hamare chore, choriyon se kum hai ke?? #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/nr0earNVYv— Patakha Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) October 15, 2017
Going through #NosePinTwitter pic.twitter.com/dLReHOsB7p— k (@krazyfrog) October 15, 2017
