Tons Of Women (And Men) Are Sharing Selfies As #NosePinTwitter Trends On The Internet

Started by Twitter user @aaliznat, soon the hashtag caught the attention of thousands of Indian women who took to Twitter to share selfies with their nose accessories.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 16, 2017, 11:22 AM IST
More often than not our social media feed is spammed with paid hashtags trends that make us want to log out from the app and carry on with our lives. So when a hashtag such as #NosePinTwitter surfaces on the microblogging site, we sit down and just admire the beauty of it.

Started by Twitter user @aaliznat who loves her nose accessories, soon the hashtag caught the attention of thousands of Indians as @aaliznat asked everyone on the platform to share their pictures with the hashtag.

She wrote, "People, post your amazing nose studs and rings under the hashtag #NosepinTwitter from now please. Issued in public interest. Please RT."







What she probably hadn't anticipated was the enormous outpour of response to the hashtag that would eventually make it the top trend of the weekend. Actress Chitrangda Singh too joined the party soon. Singh wrote, "❤️ing thiss trend .. My contribution to #NosePinTwitter #beautiful #indianjewellery celebrate the feminine 😌"




Here are some of the gorgeous selfies Indian women posted with their nose accessories.



































































And of course there were a lot of jokes and memes around the hashtag.
















