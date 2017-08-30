GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
3-min read

Nothing Like Marital Rape: Problematic Tweet By Ex-Governor Swaraj Sparks Outrage

"There is nothing like marital rape. Our homes should not become police stations," Swaraj response to one of the tweets on Twitter.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:August 30, 2017, 12:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nothing Like Marital Rape: Problematic Tweet By Ex-Governor Swaraj Sparks Outrage
"There is nothing like marital rape. Our homes should not become police stations," Swaraj response to one of the tweets on Twitter.
On Tuesday the Centre told the Delhi high court that criminalising marital rape "may destabilise the institution of marriage" and would become an "easy tool for harassing husbands".

As the Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO opposing numerous petitions to make marital rape a criminal offence, Supreme Court lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal sparked controversy on social media with his problematic views on marital rape.

It all started when Kaushal shared an article on the Centre telling the court that criminalising marital rape may destabilise institution of marriage, putting the family system under stress.

He tweeted:

"There will be more husbands in the jail, than in the house".

To which, a Twitter user asked him if he was defending marital rape. “Are you defending marital-rape?” tweeted Amit Choudhary (@HesperusThinks).

That is when ex-Governor responded:

"There is nothing like marital rape. Our homes should not become police stations".

governor swaraj

21216279_10155638875319860_181165983_o

21216115_10155638875344860_687442438_o



Predictably, his comments stirred a row, with many pointing out the plight of women in abusive marriages by the sex they do not consent to. In simple words, marital rape.

People took to the micro blogging site to express their anger and disappointment in Swaraj's views.
























































Husband of Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, he is often seen in engaging with the public in friendly banters.

swaraj





But after putting his foot in mouth, Swaraj increased the privacy of his Twitter account, making his account and tweets inaccessible by the public who do not follow him on the platform.


governor swaraj protected
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Inspiring Conversation With Prasad V Potluri

Inspiring Conversation With Prasad V Potluri

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.