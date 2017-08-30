Nothing Like Marital Rape: Problematic Tweet By Ex-Governor Swaraj Sparks Outrage

What else do you think doesn't exist because it happens in the home? Childhood sexual abuse? Domestic violence? — Shreya Ila Anasuya (@shreyilaanasuya) August 29, 2017

"There is nothing like marital rape": This man is a senior SC advocate, former governor of Mizoram and our EAM @SushmaSwaraj's husband. pic.twitter.com/ZbnwL90Iwx — Karnika Kohli (@KarnikaKohli) August 29, 2017

Senior advocate in SC, @governorswaraj tweeted defending marital rape + hinting that Ram Rahim was being punished for being 'high profile' pic.twitter.com/4JHx2sCmTH — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 29, 2017

Ex governor and husband of MEA sushma swaraj defends marital rape. So don't rejoice yet over sending godmen to jail. — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) August 29, 2017

So marriage exempts u from crime?.. what do u say murder is allowed or is it a crime after marriage ?Or only rape is allowed? — the sheriff 👮🏻‍♀️ (@sheriff_eye) August 29, 2017

Your Excellency Marital rape is a reality & we need to criminalise it!! Shocked by your stand!!! @sunetrac @TanushreePande @AnkitaNDTV https://t.co/07x82zjxof — Shehzad Poonawalla (@Shehzad_Ind) August 29, 2017

Being a lawyer (or human) do you not understand consent? Marriage doesn't mean you are bound have sex with your partner whenever they demand — La Vie En Rose (@gsforever22) August 29, 2017

This man @governorswaraj defends marital rape and a rapist Baba and then out of utter shame protects his account. Shame pic.twitter.com/5ULgI2OtLU — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) August 29, 2017

Did...an advocate just say most men rape their wives? https://t.co/pzVQM2NioK — Stargaryen (@PWNeha) August 29, 2017

indians on marital rape: what happens inside home is none of the govt's business



indians on homosexuality: GHAR MEIN GHUS KE MAAR — Shibesh (@lordoftheshibs) August 29, 2017

Has Governor Swaraj claimed yet that his account was hacked? pic.twitter.com/1TcyVbsKFt — SamSays (@samjawed65) August 29, 2017

By that logic there would be no relief for domestic violence or child abuse. Such arguments are ridiculous and shameful. — Ramanand Mundkur (@RMundkur) August 29, 2017

Of course. Women should be okay with rape, because god forbid cops try to prevent something criminal, at our homes no less. pic.twitter.com/jwzFNyvXkJ — Part-Zoë Part-Zelda (@BucketheadCase) August 29, 2017

What every woman wants — A man taking it upon himself to casually dismiss violence directed at women. pic.twitter.com/qawkf96g1t — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) August 29, 2017

Any institution dependant on women being raped should be demolished asap. https://t.co/q9CTgxyNQ1 — Dushyant (@atti_cus) August 29, 2017

On Tuesday the Centre told the Delhi high court that criminalising marital rape "may destabilise the institution of marriage" and would become an "easy tool for harassing husbands".As the Delhi High Court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO opposing numerous petitions to make marital rape a criminal offence, Supreme Court lawyer and former Mizoram governor Swaraj Kaushal sparked controversy on social media with his problematic views on marital rape.It all started when Kaushal shared an article on the Centre telling the court that criminalising marital rape may destabilise institution of marriage, putting the family system under stress."There will be more husbands in the jail, than in the house".To which, a Twitter user asked him if he was defending marital rape. “Are you defending marital-rape?” tweeted Amit Choudhary (@HesperusThinks)."There is nothing like marital rape. Our homes should not become police stations".Predictably, his comments stirred a row, with many pointing out the plight of women in abusive marriages by the sex they do not consent to. In simple words, marital rape.Husband of Union external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, he is often seen in engaging with the public in friendly banters.But after putting his foot in mouth, Swaraj increased the privacy of his Twitter account, making his account and tweets inaccessible by the public who do not follow him on the platform.