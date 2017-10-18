GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Malala Yousafzai Trolled For Wearing 'Jeans And Heels' In A Viral Pic

In an unverified photograph first published on a Pakistani Facebook page, Malala Yousafzai was criticised for her 'shameless' outfit.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 18, 2017, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Malala Yousafzai Trolled For Wearing 'Jeans And Heels' In A Viral Pic
Photo credits: Siasat.pk / Facebook
Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai became a target for online trolls for apparently wearing jeans, boots, and a jacket.

Yousafzai who had recently asked social media for advice on starting her college life at the Oxford University in London came under fire after an unverified photograph of her started doing rounds on the Internet.

First published on a Pakistani Facebook page Siasat.pk, the moral brigade came out in full force criticising the Nobel Laureate for "shameless" outfit.





The comments started pouring in on the unverified photograph of Yousafzai with one user going, "How long till the scarf is off too?"
















However, there were a plenty sane voices who came out in her defence.





















Malala Yousafzai, now 20, came to prominence when a Taliban gunman shot her in the head in 2012 after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.



Yousafzai who was shot in the head by the Taliban in 2012 for demanding education for girls has begun her new life at Oxford University to study Politics, Philosophy, and Economics.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Donald Trump Celebrates Diwali at White House, says I Greatly Value My Relationship With PM Modi

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES