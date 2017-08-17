Now, Pakistani Students Sing India's National Anthem As A 'Return Gift'
Make love, not war.
There are no two thoughts about the constant unrest between India and Pakistan. Sport, cinema, and art have often been used as a medium to diffuse the situation between the two nations and boost the friendly talks, the situation at the border always remains tense.
As Pakistan celebrated its 70th Independence Day on Monday, an Indian music group gave it a beautiful birthday present by singing -- A Capella version -- of its national anthem, "Pak Sarzamin."
The heart-warming video was featured in the Pakistan's newspaper Dawn. The newspaper wrote, "The surprise offering comes just days before Aug 14 and features the singers in a monochrome video. Free of any instruments, the song is quite a treat to listen to."
Now, in a beautiful gesture, a bunch of students from Lahore's Forman Christian College have come together and performed a refreshing rendition of India's National Anthem as a "Return Gift".
The video was uploaded by a Facebook page -- Voice of Ram and is currently creating a buzz on the Internet.
Apart from the hate and the usual trolling we see in the comments section, people appreciated the kind gesture.
One user wrote, "One of the most beautiful renditions of the Indian national anthem I have ever heard. From Punjab, Sindh... to the colour green on both country's flags. We share a common land, language and culture. May we learn to respect our differences and grow hand in hand as supportive friends together."
The Forman Christian University's official Facebook page also shared the video congratulating its students. They wrote, "Proud of our students! You guys set a good example for peace and tolerance."
Watch the video here:
