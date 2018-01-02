Obama's New Year's Reading List Sets A Goal For Indian Politicians

there was a moment in 2017 when Barack Obama was sitting somewhere reading Basketball (And Other Things) oh fuck i think my heart just stopped someone call 911 immediately — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) December 31, 2017

Can we just take a moment to appreciate Obama’s music taste. pic.twitter.com/vv7oUEVUVB — shania (@sj_peralta) December 31, 2017

why does obama have a better music taste than my locals — alecks (@starrryalex) December 31, 2017

Barack Obama has been putting his "free time" to good use.The former U.S. prez took a moment on the New Year's Eve to share the list of books and music he has been consuming in a Facebook post."During my presidency, I started a tradition of sharing my reading lists and playlists. It was a nice way to reflect on the works that resonated with me and lift up authors and artists from around the world. With some extra time on my hands this year to catch up, I wanted to share the books and music that I enjoyed most. From songs that got me moving to stories that inspired me, here's my 2017 list — I hope you enjoy it and have a happy and healthy New Year," Obama wrote in his post.Obama's book list includes a mix of fiction, non-fiction, and memoirs.And his playlist gave major goals to Twitterati.While both Obama and his predecessor George W. Bush continue to follow their tradition of releasing their reading lists, we can only wish politicians back in India take some inspiration from them and follow their footsteps soon.