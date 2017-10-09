'Padmavati' Trailer Has Caused An Online Goosebumps Epidemic

Padmavati trailer. GOOSEBUMPS — Priyal (@priyal) October 9, 2017

And here's come our queen #Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati' is undoubtedly the most-awaited movie of 2017. Starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, the filmmakers of the period saga finally dropped the trailer at 13:03 on Monday and it looks breathtaking.Bhansali whose previous outings such as Devdas (2002), Black (2005), Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) have been a visual delight has now set high expectations amongst the fans with the Padmavati trailer.The film set to release on 1 December marks Bhansali's third collaboration with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone while Shahid Kapoor enjoys his first outing with the able director.The film has courted controversy several times since its early days.In January, Bhansali and his crew had cancelled the shooting of Padmavati here in the wake of the assault on him and vandalism on the sets of the movie by a Rajput group that has triggered outrage in the film industry.Bhansali was roughed up by members of a Rajput community group, who had also stopped the shooting of the film by damaging the set at Jaigarh Fort, alleging that the director was "distorting facts" in the movie which is about Alauddin Khilji's obsession with Rani Padmavati.Padmavati, is a fictionalised account of the life of Rani Padmini, a legendary queen mentioned in Padmavat and 1303 siege of the Chittor fort in Rajputana by Alauddin Khilji, the Turkic ruler of the Delhi Sultanate. According to Padmavat, Khilji led the invasion motivated by his desire to capture the beautiful queen Rani Padmini, the wife of Rana Rawal Ratan Singh, the ruler of Mewar. However, Rani Padmini sacrificed herself even before Khilji could enter her fort.