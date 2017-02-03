Pakistani 'Eye-Popping' Boy Becomes Internet Rage

A 14-year-old Pakistani boy has become a sensation on social media due to his bizarre talent for squeezing his eyeballs out beyond the eye sockets, a media report said on Friday.

The video of Ahmed Ali's eye-popping skills has become a hit on the internet in Pakistan. He is able to pop out his eyes beyond eye sockets by over 10 mm, Dunya News reported.

"Last year, I was doing something and I touched my eye and the eyeball popped out. I thought I had damaged my eye or something but realized it did not cause any harm to my eye," Ali was quoted as saying.

Ali now seeks to register his talent in the Guinness Book of World Records.

His ophthalmologist had initially suggested that he get rid of this habit, but looking at his expertise, he motivated him to go after the Guinness Record, the news site said.