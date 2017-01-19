Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's Celebratory Video Is Going Viral

The one organisation which has benefited immensely from demonetisation is undoubtedly mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Digital India', ensuring that majority of the population makes digital transactions, hence going cashless, Paytm which acted early soon after the announcement of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes being scrapped, has became the torchbearer of the digital drive the country is presently seeing.

"Paytm is registering over 7 million transactions worth Rs 120 crore in a day as millions of consumers and merchants across the country try mobile payments on the Paytm payment platform for the first time," Paytm Vice President Sudhanshu Gupta told PTI.

With millions of business coming their way, the one person who is certainly on cloud nine with this development is none other than Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Recently, at the annual Paytm party, an ecstatic Sharma went completely all out boasting about what his company and employees had achieved. "Today, I can't tell you ki dil kitna khush hai (I can't tell you how happy I am today)," said Sharma in a video that is going viral on social media.

Riding on the success of his company, Sharma harped on the fact that his company had done extremely well again and again at the party. Maybe Sharma believes in - if you have it, flaunt it. And that is exactly what he did when he got the right moment to boast about it.

While many on social media did not approve of Sharma's display of arrogance on his organisation's success, some just had fun watching him speak the way he did.

Watch the video here: