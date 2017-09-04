Pahlaj Nihalani, the man who vowed to 'clean up' Indian cinema, returns to movies as the producer of this family entertainer. pic.twitter.com/db2PkUQheg — Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) September 4, 2017

Guess who's onboard to release DeepakShivdasani’s #Julie 2? None other but the custodian of Indian Culture in Indian Cinema @NihalaniPahlaj. pic.twitter.com/7AqSbYqb3r — Julie 2 (@Julie2Film) September 2, 2017

Palhaj Nihalani's new film is destroying our Culture and our Sanskaars so I've made some options for the poster. pic.twitter.com/nhON3anQcU — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) September 4, 2017

Good to see Pahlaj Nihalani is gainfully employed again. pic.twitter.com/7283djoWyR — Anupam Gupta (@b50) September 4, 2017

Welcome back Nirlaj Chacha. pic.twitter.com/zqPuiVm51u — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) September 4, 2017

A cinematic masterpiece will be 'exposed' on October 6 by the legendary film-maker of our times, Pahlaj Nihalani. Espousing Indian culture. pic.twitter.com/85Z3thNrEd — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 4, 2017

What an inspiring personality indeed!



Pahlaz Nihalani presents

JULIE 2



(In all National Newspapers)

Cheers! pic.twitter.com/Q5a4mWCwTy — Bobby Talks Cinema (@bobbytalkcinema) September 4, 2017

The irony is that under the new CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani is mostly free to produce whatever kind of movie he wants.

As he should be. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) September 4, 2017

Now we know what Pahlaj Nihalani was visualising when journalists were asking him questions... pic.twitter.com/6j7YrXEf5m — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 4, 2017

No one would have given the #Julie2 poster a second look if it didn't say "Pahlaj Nihalani presents" in that point size. Shrewd move. pic.twitter.com/atsAy6CBlN — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) September 4, 2017

Don't tell Nihalani anything. He ensured "blessed" was there in the tagline. He be so sanskari. pic.twitter.com/FWAeNlyC69 — Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) September 4, 2017

Udta Sanskaar. A Pahlaj Nihalani presentation. pic.twitter.com/pNTjSlXEJJ — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 4, 2017

Am delighted that the Censor Board relieved Pahlaj Nihalani of the burdens of office so that he could give us Julie 2.😂😂😂 — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 4, 2017

This is Pahlaj Nihalani doing his bit for Beti Padhao scheme. Julie taking a nap after intense cerebral reading. pic.twitter.com/vt8q4t7Ocq — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) September 4, 2017