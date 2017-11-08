

Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in RBI's annual report.https://t.co/El6ZYqRE18

— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 31, 2017

Just stood at an ATM for an hour to celebrate one year of demonetisation. — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) November 8, 2017

I think #Demonetisation helped the govt in just one way -

If you say DeMo DeMo DeMo DeMo continuously, it sounds like Modi Modi Modi.

That's about it. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) November 8, 2017

1 साल हो गया लेकिन कसम पुलकिस्तान की, आज भी ATM के सामने से गुज़रते हुए आत्मा काँप सी जाती है। उमर भर का PTSD दे गए अरनब के पापा। — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) November 8, 2017

After black money, fake notes, terrorism, global warming, #Demonetisation has reduced prostitution in India according to Union Minister — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) November 8, 2017

remember, remember, the 5̷ 8th of november — ಠ_ಠ (@floydimus) November 5, 2017

Smog is just master stroke by Modi ji to ease public into accepting breathing as illegal.

Abhi deoxidization announce karenge aaj, dekhna — mrdl (@Psilosophy) November 7, 2017

demonetization gave us this 😂 pic.twitter.com/HRb2lBDVxI — ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) November 8, 2017

And people were thinking tht i will give them 15 lacs in their bank account post #Demonetisation. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/LQOyvJkP26 — Narendra Godi (@Trollmodii) November 8, 2017

Exactly one year later, Twitter gives us #280characters. Demonetisation is a success 🙏 #DemonetisationAnniversary — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) November 8, 2017

Top 4 Objectives behind the #Demonetisation which inspired Government to Celebrate it as #DeMoWins. (2017)



1. Elimination of Fake Currency

2. Purge Black Money

3. Destroyed Terror Funding

4. Cashless Economy



[ Also, 1.5 million jobs lost due to Demonetisation ] pic.twitter.com/fJTIBUJykx — History of India (@RealHistoryPic) November 8, 2017

First Anniversary of the release of Modi ji's blockbuster film "Main Sanjay Gandhi Ban-na Chaahta Hoon". — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) November 8, 2017

India's new 2000 Rupee notes are amazing. I have actual footage of how the embedded Nano Gps Chip works. Please share widely on whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/2U7MCaphWW — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 11, 2016

ATM is 2km away from the house but the queue has reached my doorstop.

Can't go out now. Logo ko lagega line tod raha hai fir marenge merko — Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) November 12, 2016

Met some hot singles in the ICICI Bank queue. Thank you Modiji. 😘 — Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) November 11, 2016

Exclusive photograph of the queue outside my bank's ATM. pic.twitter.com/XHsq8WNlJZ — Raunak (@MeraHandle) November 12, 2016

Best public response on demonetiation!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MX7cmf22Wq — Super Commando Dhruv (@Eaglesiar) December 28, 2016

Security guards outside ATMs are like pic.twitter.com/NFtX45jwXT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 8, 2016

Pic 1 : When you get in the ATM queue for cash



Pic 2 : after 4 hours still standing #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/3yt5y3Gpgi — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 12, 2016

Woh wala ATM chal raha hai shayad pic.twitter.com/K4kxdbiEhS — dorku (@Dorkstar) November 12, 2016