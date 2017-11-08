People Are Cracking A Lot Of Jokes As Country 'Celebrates' Demonetisation Anniversary
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on television screens and declared that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes would become 'worthless pieces of paper' in less than four hours.
Photo credits: PTI
"There is no need for panic. Your money will remain yours. You need not worry at this point," PM said.
Demonetisation drive was a roller-coaster ride for most people. From being excited and hopeful that black money hoarders will finally be caught to being frustrated and tired of waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs -- we experienced it all.
Fast forward to August 2017, The Reserve Bank of India has revealed in its annual report that Rs 15.28 lakh crore or 99 percent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore scrapped currency notes, came back into the system after demonetisation.
Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in RBI's annual report.https://t.co/El6ZYqRE18
— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 31, 2017
The report, which came after a delay of nearly two months as the central bank was still collating the data on the scrapped currency, also said that only about 89 million units of the banned Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, didn’t come back into the system.
However, even after coming under severe criticism, BJP did the unimaginable. The top BJP leaders and supporters trended the hashtag #DemonetisationSuccess on Twitter.
Today, on November 8, as the drive of note ban completes its first anniversary, Twitterati is having a field day, cracking jokes around demonetisation.
Just stood at an ATM for an hour to celebrate one year of demonetisation.— Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) November 8, 2017
I think #Demonetisation helped the govt in just one way -— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) November 8, 2017
If you say DeMo DeMo DeMo DeMo continuously, it sounds like Modi Modi Modi.
That's about it.
1 साल हो गया लेकिन कसम पुलकिस्तान की, आज भी ATM के सामने से गुज़रते हुए आत्मा काँप सी जाती है। उमर भर का PTSD दे गए अरनब के पापा।— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) November 8, 2017
After black money, fake notes, terrorism, global warming, #Demonetisation has reduced prostitution in India according to Union Minister— Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) November 8, 2017
remember, remember, the 5̷ 8th of november— ಠ_ಠ (@floydimus) November 5, 2017
Smog is just master stroke by Modi ji to ease public into accepting breathing as illegal.— mrdl (@Psilosophy) November 7, 2017
Abhi deoxidization announce karenge aaj, dekhna
demonetization gave us this 😂 pic.twitter.com/HRb2lBDVxI— ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) November 8, 2017
And people were thinking tht i will give them 15 lacs in their bank account post #Demonetisation. #AntiBlackMoneyDay pic.twitter.com/LQOyvJkP26— Narendra Godi (@Trollmodii) November 8, 2017
Exactly one year later, Twitter gives us #280characters. Demonetisation is a success 🙏 #DemonetisationAnniversary— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) November 8, 2017
Top 4 Objectives behind the #Demonetisation which inspired Government to Celebrate it as #DeMoWins. (2017)— History of India (@RealHistoryPic) November 8, 2017
1. Elimination of Fake Currency
2. Purge Black Money
3. Destroyed Terror Funding
4. Cashless Economy
[ Also, 1.5 million jobs lost due to Demonetisation ] pic.twitter.com/fJTIBUJykx
First Anniversary of the release of Modi ji's blockbuster film "Main Sanjay Gandhi Ban-na Chaahta Hoon".— Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) November 8, 2017
And of course some blast from the past.
India's new 2000 Rupee notes are amazing. I have actual footage of how the embedded Nano Gps Chip works. Please share widely on whatsapp. pic.twitter.com/2U7MCaphWW— José Covaco (@HoeZaay) November 11, 2016
ATM is 2km away from the house but the queue has reached my doorstop.— Bhayanak Puppy (@BhayanakPuppy) November 12, 2016
Can't go out now. Logo ko lagega line tod raha hai fir marenge merko
Met some hot singles in the ICICI Bank queue. Thank you Modiji. 😘— Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) November 11, 2016
Exclusive photograph of the queue outside my bank's ATM. pic.twitter.com/XHsq8WNlJZ— Raunak (@MeraHandle) November 12, 2016
तुम्हें 5 नोट बदलने में इतनी तकलीफ हो रही है तो सोचो मोदी जी को— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) November 17, 2016
दिन में 5 ड्रेस बदलने में कितनी तकलीफ होती होगी।#स्वार्थ_छोड़ो
Is there anything that the Simpsons haven't predicted? #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/SuwzhYU824— JaJaJa (@lolkthen_) November 12, 2016
Best public response on demonetiation!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MX7cmf22Wq— Super Commando Dhruv (@Eaglesiar) December 28, 2016
Security guards outside ATMs are like pic.twitter.com/NFtX45jwXT— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 8, 2016
Pic 1 : When you get in the ATM queue for cash— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 12, 2016
Pic 2 : after 4 hours still standing #DeMonetisation pic.twitter.com/3yt5y3Gpgi
Woh wala ATM chal raha hai shayad pic.twitter.com/K4kxdbiEhS— dorku (@Dorkstar) November 12, 2016
