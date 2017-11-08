GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
People Are Cracking A Lot Of Jokes As Country 'Celebrates' Demonetisation Anniversary

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on television screens and declared that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes would become 'worthless pieces of paper' in less than four hours.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:November 8, 2017, 12:43 PM IST
Photo credits: PTI
It was around 8 on a Tuesday evening and Indians were beginning to call it a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on television screens everywhere and declared that Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes would become “worthless pieces of paper” in less than four hours. Experts gave a name to what that had just struck everyone in India – they called it ‘demonetisation’.

"There is no need for panic. Your money will remain yours. You need not worry at this point," PM said.

Demonetisation drive was a roller-coaster ride for most people. From being excited and hopeful that black money hoarders will finally be caught to being frustrated and tired of waiting in long queues outside banks and ATMs -- we experienced it all.

Fast forward to August 2017, The Reserve Bank of India has revealed in its annual report that Rs 15.28 lakh crore or 99 percent of the Rs 15.44 lakh crore scrapped currency notes, came back into the system after demonetisation.



Only Rs 16,000 crore of demonetised currency was not deposited with banks, according to data in the Reserve Bank of India's annual report.

The report, which came after a delay of nearly two months as the central bank was still collating the data on the scrapped currency, also said that only about 89 million units of the banned Rs 1,000 notes, worth Rs 8,900 crore, didn’t come back into the system.

However, even after coming under severe criticism, BJP did the unimaginable. The top BJP leaders and supporters trended the hashtag #DemonetisationSuccess on Twitter.

Today, on November 8, as the drive of note ban completes its first anniversary, Twitterati is having a field day, cracking jokes around demonetisation.









































And of course some blast from the past.












































