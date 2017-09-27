GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
People Aren't Amused After Twitter Doubles The Character Limit To 280

Twitter said today that it has started testing 280-character tweets, doubling the previous character limit of 140 characters, in an effort to help users be more expressive.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:September 27, 2017, 10:10 AM IST
Twitter has announced a test project allowing tweets to be expanded to 280 characters — double the existing limit — in the latest effort to boost flagging growth at the social network.

San Francisco-based Twitter said the new limit, a major shift for the messaging platform known for its 140-character tweets, aims to address "a major cause of frustration" for many users.

Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey took to the site to share the news.

He wrote, "This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence!"




The co-founder Biz Stone wrote, "Originally, our constraint was 160 (limit of a text) minus username. But we noticed @biz got 1 more than @jack. For fairness, we chose 140. Now texts are unlimited. Also, we realize that 140 isn't fair—there are differences between languages. We're testing the limits. Hello 280!"




"We see that a small percent of Tweets sent in Japanese have 140 characters (only 0.4%). But in English, a much higher percentage of Tweets have 140 characters (9%). Most Japanese Tweets are 15 characters while most English Tweets are 34. Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese. Also, in all markets, when people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting – which is awesome!"

As soon as the news hit the micro-blogging site, Twitterati was quick to crack jokes while many weren't exactly amused by the news.























































Some users who got the feature wrote away reaaaallly looooong tweets.











Twitter, which became a public company in 2013, has never reported a profit even though it has built a loyal base of celebrities, journalists, and political figures.

"We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters... But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint."

(With AFP inputs)
