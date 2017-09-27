People Aren't Amused After Twitter Doubles The Character Limit To 280
Twitter said today that it has started testing 280-character tweets, doubling the previous character limit of 140 characters, in an effort to help users be more expressive.
Twitter said today that it has started testing 280-character tweets, doubling the previous character limit of 140 characters, in an effort to help users be more expressive.
San Francisco-based Twitter said the new limit, a major shift for the messaging platform known for its 140-character tweets, aims to address "a major cause of frustration" for many users.
Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey took to the site to share the news.
He wrote, "This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence!"
This is a small change, but a big move for us. 140 was an arbitrary choice based on the 160 character SMS limit. Proud of how thoughtful the team has been in solving a real problem people have when trying to tweet. And at the same time maintaining our brevity, speed, and essence! https://t.co/TuHj51MsTu— jack (@jack) September 26, 2017
The co-founder Biz Stone wrote, "Originally, our constraint was 160 (limit of a text) minus username. But we noticed @biz got 1 more than @jack. For fairness, we chose 140. Now texts are unlimited. Also, we realize that 140 isn't fair—there are differences between languages. We're testing the limits. Hello 280!"
Originally, our constraint was 160 (limit of a text) minus username. But we noticed @biz got 1 more than @jack. For fairness, we chose 140. Now texts are unlimited. Also, we realize that 140 isn't fair—there are differences between languages. We're testing the limits. Hello 280!— Biz Stone (@biz) September 26, 2017
Twitter said today that it has started testing 280-character tweets, doubling the previous character limit of 140 characters, in an effort to help users be more expressive.
Can’t fit your Tweet into 140 characters?— Twitter (@Twitter) September 26, 2017
We’re trying something new with a small group, and increasing the character limit to 280! Excited about the possibilities? Read our blog to find out how it all adds up. https://t.co/C6hjsB9nbL
"We see that a small percent of Tweets sent in Japanese have 140 characters (only 0.4%). But in English, a much higher percentage of Tweets have 140 characters (9%). Most Japanese Tweets are 15 characters while most English Tweets are 34. Our research shows us that the character limit is a major cause of frustration for people Tweeting in English, but it is not for those Tweeting in Japanese. Also, in all markets, when people don’t have to cram their thoughts into 140 characters and actually have some to spare, we see more people Tweeting – which is awesome!"
As soon as the news hit the micro-blogging site, Twitterati was quick to crack jokes while many weren't exactly amused by the news.
September 26, 2017
TWITTER USERS: It would be nice if you stopped people making death threats.— Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 26, 2017
TWITTER: OK, but what if those death threats could be LONGER?
And in one stroke, Twitter doubles the complexity of our nation's foreign policy.— Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 27, 2017
Twitter is going from 140 characters to 280 characters. That's the reverse of what happened in Game Of Thrones.— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 27, 2017
Dog rates will always be 140 or less. If I can’t convince you that the dog I’m featuring is amazing in that confined space, I have failed https://t.co/QkABof12jI— WeRateDogs™ (Oct 3) (@dog_rates) September 26, 2017
old twitter: send nudes bb— Licensed Esthetician (@SortaBad) September 26, 2017
new 280 char twitter: dearest Penelope, it's been a harsh winter's time since thou booty has graced thy screen
The 280-character limit is a terrible idea. The whole beauty of Twitter is that it forces you to express your ideas concisely (1/47)— James Poniewozik (@poniewozik) September 26, 2017
139 characters pic.twitter.com/WkfdXL8oLh— Caitlin Kelly (@caitlin__kelly) September 26, 2017
I’m so excited to be part of @Twitter’s #280characters rollout. Let me just say it’s an honor and a privilege. I’d like to thank my wonderf— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 27, 2017
Dear friends,— Mihir (@mihirmodi) September 27, 2017
If I get the 280 character limit, I'll end every tweet with
Regards,
Mihir Modi
Pic 1 : 140 Characters— Charles Babuwski (@GaurangBhardwa1) September 27, 2017
Pic 2 : 280 characters pic.twitter.com/cr4sL5jTcZ
Can't wait to get abused in 280 characters.— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) September 27, 2017
Me : Twitter has increased the character limit to 280— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 27, 2017
Bhai : pic.twitter.com/6cGuJttyiF
I thought that the problem with Twitter these days is that it lacks depth.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) September 27, 2017
They obviously think that it’s length.#280characters
So this is how text-heavy your TL might look like after the update with text-only tweets. Looks like an ugly wall of text. pic.twitter.com/5uNMZ6WgXe— Abhijit Dey (@babumoshaaye) September 26, 2017
literally my only talent was being able to think of tweets exactly 140 characters long. i don't know if I will be able to alter this to 280.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 26, 2017
Twitter has doubled its character limit. These Judwaa 2 promotions are going out of hand— P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) September 27, 2017
Some users who got the feature wrote away reaaaallly looooong tweets.
Twitter has increased the character limit from 140 to 280. Which makes it that much easier for me to transition into that uncle who sends excruciatingly long jokes on Whatsapp.— Akshar (@AksharPathak) September 27, 2017
Should I change my handle to Kapoor Uncle or Bhatia uncle or Saluja uncle Ghaziabad or Luthra Uncle or
Hello @jack 280 characters look fun for the moment but I think it wouldn't be good in the long run. Please reconsider. How is your family. What time is it in USA? Do you think aliens visit USA only? Do you really believe that North Korea has got hazardous nukes? Aur bta bhai kuch— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) September 27, 2017
I wanted to post a tweet about Twitter's 280 character experiment - mock it for being stupid and unnecessary, and also make a subtle point about how Twitter is focussing on the wrong features.— St_Hill (@St_Hill) September 27, 2017
And then I realized I have been upgraded to 280. So I decided to like the feature.
Twitter, which became a public company in 2013, has never reported a profit even though it has built a loyal base of celebrities, journalists, and political figures.
"We understand since many of you have been Tweeting for years, there may be an emotional attachment to 140 characters... But we tried this, saw the power of what it will do, and fell in love with this new, still brief, constraint."
(With AFP inputs)
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Should do The Maths And Support JioPhone Running KaiOS
- Honeypreet Feared That I Might Marry Ram Rahim: Rakhi Sawant
- Mithali Raj Graces Vogue Cover With Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival