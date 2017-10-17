People Get Another Chance To Outrage As Justin Trudeau Wishes 'Diwali Mubarak'
The 45-year-old Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter and Facebook to wish those celebrating a Happy Diwali.
Photo credits: Justin Trudeau / Facebook
Dressed in a black sherwani, Trudeau posted a photo of himself lighting the traditional Indian lamp during celebrations in Canada's capital Ottawa.
Trudeau known for his commitment to cultural diversity in Canada wrote, "Diwali Mubarak! We're celebrating in Ottawa tonight. #HappyDiwali!"
Diwali Mubarak! We're celebrating in Ottawa tonight. #HappyDiwali! pic.twitter.com/HBFlQUBhWX— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 17, 2017
However, social media wasn't very pleased with the choice of words used by the PM. Many were quick to correct the PM while some asked him to rectify his wish.
Word to the wise : It's "Shubh-Deepavali", (Auspicious Deepavali), and NOT "Diwali Mubarak". "Mubarak" is Arabic, not Indian. @CanadainIndia— Truthsayer (@a_truthsayer) October 17, 2017
PM Justin, thanks for the Deepavali Greetings. Confirm w. @CanadainIndia, please amend your tweet. Nobody, but nobody, says "Diwali Mubarak"— Truthsayer (@a_truthsayer) October 17, 2017
It's not "Diwali Mubarak", it's "Diwali Ki Badhai" ... Correct it ..— Bhavesh K Pandey (@bhaveshkpandey) October 17, 2017
My man you can’t say Mubarak when referring to Diwali— Bhavana (@BhavanaNTR) October 17, 2017
Eid Mubarak not Diwali Mubarak, wish only Happy Diwali, stop getting coaching from Pakistani about Hindu festivals.— anjani choubey (@anjmb) October 17, 2017
its not mubarak its shubh— anup penurkar (@anup_penurkar) October 17, 2017
Mubarak is Arabic, not ‘hindi.’ Jussayin.— HHaltam (@haltam_h) October 17, 2017
Thank you, Mr.PM. Its good to hear from a global icon. But it's either 'subh deewali' (Hindhi) or deepavali Vazhthukal(Tamil).— Abinayah Raguraam (@AbinayahR) October 17, 2017
Sorry PM it is not Mubarak after Diwali .. It is a Hindu festival.. To simplify d language issue use English. 'Diwali Greetings' will do..— Ar. Kr. (@vgar_) October 17, 2017
When did Justin Trudeau converted to Islam ,— Mission350+ ⏩2019 (@BabrooWahen) October 17, 2017
He has started appropriating Diwali as a Islamic Festival?
While some were considerate enough to appreciate Trudeau's gesture. "I have never heard the term Mubarak used in this way...we always say Shub Diwali...anyways it's always amazing to see how our PM tries to connect with the people in every way possible," wrote one user. "Mubarak is an Arabic term. Pretty sure its not used in the context of Diwali! Happy Diwali anyway," wrote another user.
Sir you like like Indian prince ! Happy Diwali to all Canadians I wish this Diwali brings all prosperity and well health to Canada !— Deepak Goyal (@deepakgoyal2201) October 17, 2017
that's arabic, justin. but we'll let it pass because we love you— oneli 🌺 (@OnieXOX) October 17, 2017
Happy deepavali sir... God bless u all with happiness and good health. Jyothi.— jyothi B Lingaiah (@Jyothi30101982) October 17, 2017
Trudeau also posted the wish on his Facebook account.
Justin Trudeau who is known to celebrate different communities and festivals in Canada and often wishes them in their regional languages celebrated Baisakhi, Pongal, and Eid earlier this year.
