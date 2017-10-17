GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
People Get Another Chance To Outrage As Justin Trudeau Wishes 'Diwali Mubarak'

The 45-year-old Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter and Facebook to wish those celebrating a Happy Diwali.

Anurag Verma | CNN-News18@kitAnurag

Updated:October 17, 2017, 10:55 AM IST
Photo credits: Justin Trudeau / Facebook
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who never fails to seize any opportunity to celebrate different cultures, festivals, religions, and customs took to the microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday to wish people a Happy Diwali.

Dressed in a black sherwani, Trudeau posted a photo of himself lighting the traditional Indian lamp during celebrations in Canada's capital Ottawa.

Trudeau known for his commitment to cultural diversity in Canada wrote, "Diwali Mubarak! We're celebrating in Ottawa tonight. #HappyDiwali!"




However, social media wasn't very pleased with the choice of words used by the PM. Many were quick to correct the PM while some asked him to rectify his wish.

































While some were considerate enough to appreciate Trudeau's gesture. "I have never heard the term Mubarak used in this way...we always say Shub Diwali...anyways it's always amazing to see how our PM tries to connect with the people in every way possible," wrote one user. "Mubarak is an Arabic term. Pretty sure its not used in the context of Diwali! Happy Diwali anyway," wrote another user.











Trudeau also posted the wish on his Facebook account.



Justin Trudeau who is known to celebrate different communities and festivals in Canada and often wishes them in their regional languages celebrated Baisakhi, Pongal, and Eid earlier this year.

