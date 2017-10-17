Word to the wise : It's "Shubh-Deepavali", (Auspicious Deepavali), and NOT "Diwali Mubarak". "Mubarak" is Arabic, not Indian. @CanadainIndia — Truthsayer (@a_truthsayer) October 17, 2017

Mubarak is Arabic, not ‘hindi.’ Jussayin. — HHaltam (@haltam_h) October 17, 2017

Thank you, Mr.PM. Its good to hear from a global icon. But it's either 'subh deewali' (Hindhi) or deepavali Vazhthukal(Tamil). — Abinayah Raguraam (@AbinayahR) October 17, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau who never fails to seize any opportunity to celebrate different cultures, festivals, religions, and customs took to the microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday to wish people a Happy Diwali.Dressed in a black sherwani, Trudeau posted a photo of himself lighting the traditional Indian lamp during celebrations in Canada's capital Ottawa.Trudeau known for his commitment to cultural diversity in Canada wrote, "Diwali Mubarak! We're celebrating in Ottawa tonight. #HappyDiwali!"Justin Trudeau who is known to celebrate different communities and festivals in Canada and often wishes them in their regional languages celebrated Baisakhi, Pongal, and Eid earlier this year.