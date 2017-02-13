Piers Morgan Slammed For Calling Beyonce's Grammy Performance 'Narcissistic'

Piers Morgan, a British journalist and television personality, in a series of tweets expressed his views on soon-to-be mother of twins and pop star Beyonce's Grammys 2017 performance, calling it 'narcissistic' and terming her acceptance speech as 'awful'.

And while most people loved Beyonce's act that celebrated motherhood, Morgan felt it was good enough. He took to Twitter to present his views and wrote, "Seemed heavier on the narcissism than the music (sic)."

Didn't really 'feel' that Beyonce performance. Seemed heavier on the narcissism than the music.

#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KcUeV4WnSL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2017

Awful acceptance speech too.

Looked bored as hell reading it.

Come on Beyonce, you're better than this. #GRAMMYs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2017

And of course this didn't went unnoticed. Morgan's tweet didn't go down well with Twitteratti who took over the social media platform to defend the pop star.

Morgan even replied to a few netizens, sticking by his stand that Queen Bey's act wasn't applause-worthy. He wrote in reply to one tweet, "Nobody really thought it was very good, but everyone feels compelled to say it was anyway. Twitter mob rule overrides honesty (sic)."

Nobody really thought it was very good, but everyone feels compelled to say it was anyway.

Twitter mob rule overrides honesty. https://t.co/GmMUlOe8vd — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2017

And in yet another tweet reply he wrote, "No, Shehnaz. It's nothing to do with Beyonce's gender. I think she's great, but this performance sucked (sic)."

No, Shehnaz.

It's nothing to do with Beyonce's gender.

I think she's great, but this performance sucked. https://t.co/qkpkEdihSg — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2017

He added, "Twitter lemmings now exploding with fury that I expressed an opinion about Beyonce's performance they all secretly agree with... #GRAMMYs (sic)."

Twitter lemmings now exploding with fury that I expressed an opinion about Beyonce's performance they all secretly agree with... #GRAMMYs — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 13, 2017

Here's how Twitter slammed him:

Twitter, he's all yours. Please be gentle. https://t.co/eynK5OWore — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) February 13, 2017

Hey @Beyonce. Your fellow #Htown native will handle your response to @piersmorgan via Della Reese in Harlem Nights: "Kiss my ENTIRE ass!" https://t.co/6bIqQRFIy9 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) February 13, 2017

@piersmorgan why are you such a joyless prick? — The Gaf: 1 of 65mm (@thegaf) February 13, 2017

Who could've disliked that Beyoncé performance, you ask? I have a surprise for you. pic.twitter.com/trwI7FkziN — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 13, 2017

Queen B gave a nine-minute-long fiery performance, at the end of which the star grinned and blew kisses to her rapper husband Jay Z and five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who were cheering her from the audience.

