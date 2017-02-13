  • Associate Sponsor
Piers Morgan Slammed For Calling Beyonce's Grammy Performance 'Narcissistic'

First published: February 13, 2017
(Photo: Reuters)

Piers Morgan, a British journalist and television personality, in a series of tweets expressed his views on soon-to-be mother of twins and pop star Beyonce's Grammys 2017 performance, calling it 'narcissistic' and terming her acceptance speech as 'awful'.

And while most people loved Beyonce's act that celebrated motherhood, Morgan felt it was good enough. He took to Twitter to present his views and wrote, "Seemed heavier on the narcissism than the music (sic)."

And of course this didn't went unnoticed. Morgan's tweet didn't go down well with Twitteratti who took over the social media platform to defend the pop star.

Morgan even replied to a few netizens, sticking by his stand that Queen Bey's act wasn't applause-worthy. He wrote in reply to one tweet, "Nobody really thought it was very good, but everyone feels compelled to say it was anyway. Twitter mob rule overrides honesty (sic)."

And in yet another tweet reply he wrote, "No, Shehnaz. It's nothing to do with Beyonce's gender. I think she's great, but this performance sucked (sic)."

He added, "Twitter lemmings now exploding with fury that I expressed an opinion about Beyonce's performance they all secretly agree with... #GRAMMYs (sic)."

Here's how Twitter slammed him:

Queen B gave a nine-minute-long fiery performance, at the end of which the star grinned and blew kisses to her rapper husband Jay Z and five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, who were cheering her from the audience.

(With input from PTI.)

