Piers Morgan Trolled After India Won Test Series Against England

First published: December 21, 2016, 1:04 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
(Photo: Reuters)

Riding on Karun Nair’s unbeaten 303 and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja’s seven for 48, the unbeatable India on Tuesday hammered England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth cricket Test and clinched the five-match rubber 4-0.

The Virat Kohli-led side have now extended their unbeaten streak to 18 Tests — the longest in the history of Indian cricket — bettering India’s earlier record of 17 Tests without a defeat between September 1985 and March 1987.

The 4-0 victory is also India’s highest against the English side since the 3-0 win in the 1992-93 series.
Soon after India won the series, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages from netizens as well as former cricketers.

Among the many who tweeted about the series was Piers Morgan, a British journalist and TV personality.

And as soon as he put out his thoughts on the series, Twitteratti were reminded of the time when he mocked India’s performance at Rio Olympics.

And although Virender Sehwag had slammed the British journalist for mocking India’s celebration of winning two medals at the Rio Olympics 2016, social media users were unforgiving this time. They trolled Morgan right, left and center for England’s shameful 4-0 defeat and reminded him of his bitter tweet against India during Olympics.

Morgan even responded to it, saying he was ashamed of England’s performance.

Here are some other tweets by social media users.

After guiding India to a record-setting 18th straight Test win, skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday said the 4-0 series win against England is the outcome of the mutual respect and admiration among the players.

