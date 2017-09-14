Pixar's Coco Trailer: The New Animated Film is a Mexican-inspired Musical with a Message

The animation geniuses at Pixar are coming out with another potential winner, Coco, the first trailer of which has just hit YouTube. A musical, Coco follows the adventure of a young boy, Miguel, and his dog Dante. Despite his family having banned the playing of music for generations, Miguel dreams of becoming a famous musician, like Ernesto de la Cruz, his hero. Circumstances conspire and Miguel and Dante find themselves in the Land of the Dead, where they meet the charming but sly Hector, who promises to guide them through it.Drawing inspiration from Mexican culture, specially the festival of the Day of the Dead, wherein Mexicans call on their dead ancestors to help guide them through their spiritual journeys in life, Coco seems to be coming at a crucial time in the US, given the current polarizing climate there. That The Day of The Dead is often called the Mexican Halloween has given the film's makers a broad, colorful palette to work with. Set to release in the US on November 24, Coco seems just in time for the holidays.Check out the trailer below: