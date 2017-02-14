Los Angeles: Playboy has decided to feature nude pictures in the magazine exactly a year after ditching them.

Playboy's Chief Creative Officer, Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner's son who took over the publication last year, has unveiled the latest creative evolution of the brand with a new philosophy, which includes reinstating nudity starting with their March/April 2017 issue, reported E! online.

"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake. Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are," Cooper said in a statement.

"This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as with readers. It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come," he added.

Elizabeth Elam will be featured as Miss March on the cover of the new issue.

Playboy and its CEO Scott Flanders banned the nudity starting with its March 2016 issue.

Cooper had voiced his disagreement with the change from the start, admitting he believed it was a "massive step back."