PM Modi To Address Nation On New Year's Eve, Twitter Has A Field Day

While people across the globe are preparing to ring in the New Year with elaborate celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on New Year's eve.

With the 50-day period for depositing of demonetised notes expiring on December 30, the Prime Minister is most likely to speak about the roadmap post the demonetisation period especially on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place. He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after demonetisation was announced on November 8.

Nevertheless, what the Prime Minister has decided for the nation in the upcoming year is something that we would get to know only when he addresses the country.

But seems like social media users can't wait for the Prime Minister to reveal his decisions. Anxious about what he will say, netizens have started guessing what he could possibly reveal in his New Year's eve address.

Some even cracked jokes on how people are dreading the PM's address because the last time he spoke to the nation, people had to stand in never-ending queues to exchange and withdraw cash.

Here's how netizens reacted to the news of PM's decision to address the nation on New year's eve.

31st December 7.30 PM Modi: Mitron....... [PAUSE]

Public: pic.twitter.com/5AZHOH7qNy — PhD in Bak*****!! (@Atheist_Krishna) December 29, 2016

What's your NYE plan?

I'll listen to Modi's speech at 7:30 PM.

Then decide if I have money to spend on NYE. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) December 30, 2016

To peak the demonetization confusion, PM Modi should announce this on 31st Dec "mitro! Jo ATM ki line me last hoga, uska pehla number hoga" — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 29, 2016

Pehle se hi line main lag jaunga is baar. https://t.co/lUrg1kaoVY — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 29, 2016

Please celebrate your new year on 31st before 7.30 pm as Modi speech at 8. Pata nahi fir happy new year hoga ya sirf new year. — Gini Khan (@giniromet) December 29, 2016

*Narendra Modi on 31st Dec 2016, 7pm*

"Aaj raat 12 baje se 2016 ban" — M K Gandhi (@Gandhi_Troll) December 16, 2016

This New Year's eve, night clubs in India will be playing PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) December 29, 2016

Watching award show on 31st night.

Modi comes in "Mitron..." pic.twitter.com/PRaHaP8K27 — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 29, 2016

Modi to address the nation on New Year's Eve.

*Note to self: load up cash, petrol, food supplies* pic.twitter.com/uHourJjILJ — The Last Caveman (@CarDroidusMax) December 29, 2016

