PM Modi To Address Nation On New Year's Eve, Twitter Has A Field Day

First published: December 30, 2016, 12:01 PM IST | Updated: Yesterday
(Photo: Reuters/Twitter)

While people across the globe are preparing to ring in the New Year with elaborate celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on New Year's eve.

With the 50-day period for depositing of demonetised notes expiring on December 30, the Prime Minister is most likely to speak about the roadmap post the demonetisation period especially on the steps likely to be taken to ease cash flow that has been a major problem ever since demonetisation took place. He may also speak on the steps to deal with the problems the economy faces after demonetisation was announced on November 8.

Nevertheless, what the Prime Minister has decided for the nation in the upcoming year is something that we would get to know only when he addresses the country.

But seems like social media users can't wait for the Prime Minister to reveal his decisions. Anxious about what he will say, netizens have started guessing what he could possibly reveal in his New Year's eve address.

Some even cracked jokes on how people are dreading the PM's address because the last time he spoke to the nation, people had to stand in never-ending queues to exchange and withdraw cash.

Here's how netizens reacted to the news of PM's decision to address the nation on New year's eve.

With input from PTI.

