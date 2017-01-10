PPAP Singer Is Back With His New Single And It's Already Viral

Remember 2016's viral song pen-pineapple-apple-pen (PPAP) sung by Japanese comedian Pikotaro that took the internet by storm? He is back and how! This time the comedian-turned-singer has released a new song based on his love for orange juice.

Dressed in his trademark yellow outfit with snake print all over it, the singer describes his love for orange juice. And just like his debut video, Pikotaro can be seen dancing to upbeat music and enjoying his own video. Perhaps, this maybe one reason that viewers enjoy watching his videos.

Like the PPAP song, this one too has become a huge hit among Internet users. The song which was released on YouTube on January 7, has garnered over 3.7 million views and still counting.

Pikotaro's debut video - the PPAP song cost 100,000 yen ($1,000) to produce in a six-hour session in a rented studio. He claimed he came up with the idea for the song at the house of his producer, Daimao Kosaka, which is actually his comedian stage name. With the tune playing, he said he picked up a pen to begin writing, and thought about Kosaka, who comes from apple country. An open can of pineapples was sitting on the table, and "pen-pineapple-apple-pen" was born.

Pikotaro, whose real name is Kazuhito Kosaka according to Japanese entertainment news media, was little known before PPAP took off in September. It has more than 65 million YouTube views and was the first Japanese song in the U.S. Billboard top 100 singles in 26 years. In the song, he mimics stabbing an apple and a pineapple with a pen while singing simple English lyrics and dancing to a catchy beat.

And we are sure, if you enjoyed his debut video, you will like this one too.

With input from AP.